How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the Ottawa Senators and the Buffalo Sabres, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Ottawa Senators are scheduled to meet the Buffalo Sabres in an electrifying NHL preseason game on September 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Senators' power play, which is rated 23rd within the league at 18%, is more effective than the Sabres', which is ranked 29th at just 16.6%.

However, Buffalo is clearly better at killing penalties than Ottawa. They have a 79.8% success rate, which is 13th in the league, while Ottawa only has a 75.1% success rate, which is 29th in the league.

When it comes to face-offs, Ottawa is better than Buffalo. They win 51% of their draws, which is 13th in the league, while Buffalo only wins 45% of their draws, which is 32nd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres NHL preseason game, plus plenty more.

Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres: Date and puck-drop time

Date September 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Canadian Tire Centre Location Ottawa, Canada

How to watch Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TSN5

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Ottawa Senators vs Buffalo Sabres team news

Ottawa Senators team news and players to watch

Linus Ullmark has been reliable in goal, with a 22-10-7 record, a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA), and a .915 save percentage.

On offense, Brady Tkachuk is a standout player. He has 74 points, which includes 37 goals along with 52 assists, showing that he can both score goals and set up others to score.

Cole Reinhardt, on the other hand, served a smaller part but still contributed with two goals and two assists in 12:10 of ice time for each game, giving the team important minutes and depth.

Ottawa Senators injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Norris Upper body Out for Season

Buffalo Sabres team news and players to watch

Rasmus Dahlin is an important offensive defender, scoring 59 points and setting up 39 assists to show how good he is at making plays from the blue line.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen has a 27-22-4 record in goal which includes a 2.57 goals-against average (GAA) as well as a .910 save percentage, which shows that he can keep his team in most games.

JJ Peterka adds depth to the forward line. He has scored three goals and set up two assists while engaging in 16:10 minutes of ice time for each game.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Dahlin Undisclosed Out

Ottawa Senators and Buffalo Sabres head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Ottawa Senators hold a slight edge over the Buffalo Sabres, having won three of those five matches.

The Senators beat them 6-2 in their latest match, which happened on the 28th of March 2024, showing how good they are at scoring. But the Sabres proved they can fight by beating them 5–3 on the 12th of January 2024, and 6-4 in a very exciting game on the 25th of October 2023. As a result of their strong action in recent games, including a convincing 5-1 victory on January 1st, 2024, the Senators may be in a good position going into this game. If Ottawa keeps scoring like they have been, they could take advantage of Buffalo's poor defense.

However, the Sabres have shown they can react with offensive bursts, which makes this a very interesting game.