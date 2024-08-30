How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Seattle Storm are set to face off against the New York Liberty to open a high-voltage WNBA battle on August 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. The New York Liberty lost against the Los Angeles Sparks 94–88, however, Breanna Stewart gained 32 points in that game. They are scheduled to face the Seattle Storm.

With a 12-4 home record and a 20.3 assist per game average, the Storm are second across the Western Conference right now.

The Liberty also has a good road record (12–4) and scores 12.2 fast break points for each game, which is the most in the WNBA.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. The Liberty beat them the last time they performed, on May 21, by an aggregate score of 74-63. Sharni Ionescu scored 20 points to lead the Liberty, and Jewell Loyd scored 13 points to lead the Storm.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty: date and Tip-off Time

The Seattle Storm will take on the New York Liberty in an exciting WNBA clash on August 30, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington.

Date August 30, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Arena Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty live on the ION TV Channel and the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm vs New York Liberty Team News

Seattle Storm Team News

MacKenzie Holmes will remain out for the season due to a knee injury.

Nneka Ogwumike scores 17.2 points, grabs 7.7 boards, and steals 1.9 balls per game.

Jewell Loyd scores 20.4 points per game on average and makes 36.2% of her field goals and 87.5% of her free throws. Furthermore, Ezi Magbegor receives 8.7 overall rebounds per game, with 2.6 offensive rebounds along with 6.1 defensive rebounds.

New York Liberty Team News

Stewart scores 20.1 points, grabs 8.8 rebounds, gives out 3.8 assists, and steals 1.9 balls per game.

Jonquel Jones averages 9.3 rebounds for each game, including 1.8 offensive with 7.5 defensive rebounds.

Sabrina Ionescu tends to record 3.0 turnovers and 5.9 assists per game, and she typically contributes 33.1 minutes for each game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Seattle Storm and the New York Liberty in WNBA matchups: