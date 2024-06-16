Seattle Reign vs Portland Thorns: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign will be desperate to arrest their poor run in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) when they play host to Portland Thorns at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Laura Harvey's side have registered only one win in their last 11 outings (D1 L9) after facing a 5-2 defeat at Kansas City Current, while the Thorns have won seven of their last eight games as they bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pride with a 1-0 win against North Carolina Courage.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Seattle Reign vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 1 pm PT Venue: Lumen Field

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Sunday, June 16, in the United States (US).

How to watch Seattle Reign FC vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Paramount+, CBS and DirecTV Stream.

Globally, most NWSL games are available to stream online live on NWSL+. The NWSL+ app is available on AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, the App Store, and Google Play.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign team news

Harvey may look to implement some changes as Ji So-Yun could get the nod to lead the line ahead of Bethany Balcer.

There could also be a recall for Lauren Barnes at the back.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Ivory; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, McClernon; James, Fishlock; Latsko, Huitema, King; Ji.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez, Collins Defenders: Barnes, Cook, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Meza, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji Forwards: Balcer, Huitema, King, Latsko, Weinert, Adames

Portland Thorns team news

Either Janine Beckie or Christine Sinclair are in line to replace the suspended Sophia Smith, as the latter picked up two yellow cards in the Courage win.

With Sam Coffey in a defensive midfield role, Olivia Moultrie will continue on the left flank.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Payne, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; Sugla, Coffey; Linnehan, Fleming, Moultrie; Beckie.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alvarado, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Nally, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Linnehan, Beckie, Dias, Weaver, D'Aquila

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Reign and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 11, 2024 Portland Thorns 4-0 Seattle Reign NWSL September 16, 2023 Portland Thorns 2-0 Seattle Reign NWSL August 6, 2023 Seattle Reign 0-0 Portland Thorns NWSL Challenge Cup June 28, 2023 Portland Thorns 0-1 Seattle Reign NWSL Challenge Cup June 3, 2023 Seattle Reign 0-2 Portland Thorns NWSL

