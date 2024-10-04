How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Angel City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Seattle Reign and Angel City are desperate to turn the table when the two sides clash in Friday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at Lumen Field.

The hosts have lost three games on the trot after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bay FC, while Becki Tweed's side are also on a winless run of four games following a 1-2 home loss to Washington Spirit.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Seattle Reign vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Angel City will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Seattle Reign vs Angel City kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Lumen Field

The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Angel City will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, October 4, in the US.

Team news & squads

Seattle Reign team news

Ryanne Brown is ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Jess Fishlock remains sidelined with a leg injury, and Olivia Van der Jagt's absence is excused.

The hosts' head coach Laura Harvey is likely to give Jaelin Howell the nod ahead of Olivia Athens, while Jordyn Huitema will lead the line.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Glas, McClernon, Barnes, Holmes; Howell, Quinn, Ji; Crnogorcevic, Huitema, King.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dickey, Ivory, Perez Defenders: Barnes, Lester, McClernon, Holmes, Glas, Bugg Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Athens, Howell, Mercado, McCammon, Ji Forwards: Huitema, King, Latsko, Mondesir, Crnogorcevic, Adames

Angel City team news

Tweed will once again rely on Messiah Bright to spearhead the attack, supported by Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson.

Meanwhile, shielded by Sarah Gorden and Megan Reid, Bosnian goalkeeper DiDi Haracic will be yearning for her first clean sheet in seven games in all competitions.

Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Vignola; Zelem, Hammond; Emslie, Fuller, A. Thompson; Bright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson Defenders: Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy Midfielders: Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond Forwards: Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Reign and Angel City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 6, 2024 Angel City 2-3 Seattle Reign NWSL October 20, 2023 Seattle Reign 1-0 Angel City NWSL August 27, 2023 Angel City 2-1 Seattle Reign NWSL May 27, 2023 Seattle Reign 4-1 Angel City NWSL May 3, 2023 Seattle Reign 0-0 Angel City NWSL Challenge Cup

