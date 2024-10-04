How to watch today's Seattle Reign vs Angel City NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Seattle Reign and Angel City are desperate to turn the table when the two sides clash in Friday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at Lumen Field.
The hosts have lost three games on the trot after suffering a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Bay FC, while Becki Tweed's side are also on a winless run of four games following a 1-2 home loss to Washington Spirit.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Seattle Reign vs Angel City online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Angel City will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.
Seattle Reign vs Angel City kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm PT / 10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Lumen Field
The NWSL match between Seattle Reign and Angel City will be played at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, United States.
It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, October 4, in the US.
Team news & squads
Seattle Reign team news
Ryanne Brown is ruled out for the rest of the season with a knee injury, while Jess Fishlock remains sidelined with a leg injury, and Olivia Van der Jagt's absence is excused.
The hosts' head coach Laura Harvey is likely to give Jaelin Howell the nod ahead of Olivia Athens, while Jordyn Huitema will lead the line.
Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Glas, McClernon, Barnes, Holmes; Howell, Quinn, Ji; Crnogorcevic, Huitema, King.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dickey, Ivory, Perez
|Defenders:
|Barnes, Lester, McClernon, Holmes, Glas, Bugg
|Midfielders:
|Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Athens, Howell, Mercado, McCammon, Ji
|Forwards:
|Huitema, King, Latsko, Mondesir, Crnogorcevic, Adames
Angel City team news
Tweed will once again rely on Messiah Bright to spearhead the attack, supported by Claire Emslie and Alyssa Thompson.
Meanwhile, shielded by Sarah Gorden and Megan Reid, Bosnian goalkeeper DiDi Haracic will be yearning for her first clean sheet in seven games in all competitions.
Angel City possible XI: Haracic; Spencer, Gorden, Reid, Vignola; Zelem, Hammond; Emslie, Fuller, A. Thompson; Bright.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stambaugh, Haracic, Anderson
|Defenders:
|Spencer, Riley, Reid, Gorden, Mathias, Vignola, G. Thompson, Curry, Eddy
|Midfielders:
|Zelem, Rodriguez, Dougherty Howard, Fuller, Nabet, Hammond
|Forwards:
|Leroux, Phair, Emslie, Endo, A. Thompson, Press, Bright, Johnson
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Seattle Reign and Angel City across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 6, 2024
|Angel City 2-3 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|October 20, 2023
|Seattle Reign 1-0 Angel City
|NWSL
|August 27, 2023
|Angel City 2-1 Seattle Reign
|NWSL
|May 27, 2023
|Seattle Reign 4-1 Angel City
|NWSL
|May 3, 2023
|Seattle Reign 0-0 Angel City
|NWSL Challenge Cup