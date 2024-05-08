San Diego Wave vs Utah Royals: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave FC and Utah Royals, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave will take on Utah Royals in the NWSL at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday.

Utah are currently at the bottom of the standings, having only won one out of their first seven matches. Having managed two wins so far, San Diego are slightly better off in 10th place.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals kick-off time

Date: May 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 10 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The match will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch San Diego Wave FC vs Utah Royals online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and CBS in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave FC team news

Melanie Barcenas (hip) and Naomi Girma (thigh) are unavailable for selection due to injuries.

San Diego boast five distinct goal scorers this season, each netting one goal. Forward Kyra Carusa notched her first of 2024 in the Wave’s recent match against Seattle.

San Diego Wave FC predicted XI: Sheridan, Wesley, Westphal, Torpey, Enge, Colaprico, Ascanio, McCaskill, Shaw, Sanchez, Carusa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner Defenders: Dahlkemper, Lundkvist, Enge, McNabb, Torpey, Westphal Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Jakobsson, Shaw, Morgan, Doniak, Jones, Carusa, Bennett

Utah Royals team news

Madison Pogarch and Kaleigh Riehl are set to face San Diego for the first time since being signed by Utah in the 2024 offseason. During her two seasons with the Wave, Riehl played in 41 regular season games and scored one goal.

There are no fresh injuries to report from Utah's camp ahead of their crucial game against the Wave.

Utah predicted XI: Haught, Del Fava, Pogarch, Flynn, Griffitts, Henry, Cluff, Foederer, Monaghan, Sentnor, Tucker.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Haught, Nelson, Roque Defenders: Flynn, Del Fava, Burns, Merrick, Pogarch, Riehl, Dorsey Midfielders: Nyberg, Tagliaferri, Cluff, Foederer, Gray, Fraser, Henry Forwards: Monaghan, Vasconcelos, Sentnor, Onumonu, Mozingo, Tucker, Betfort

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between the San Diego Wave and Utah Royals.

Useful links