How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will both be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at the Snapdragon Stadium.

The Wave last suffered a 1-0 loss at Chicago Red Stars, while the Thorns are coming off a 2-2 draw with Angel City last time out.

In their previous meeting, which was as recently as September 18, the hosts defeated Portland 3-2 in a Concacaf W Champions Cup game at the same venue.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).

San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Snapdragon Stadium

The NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

San Diego Wave team news

Wave FC interim manager Landon Donovan will be tempted to revert to a similar lineup from their previous victory against Portland.

So Amirah Ali could return at the tip of attack, with the likes of Kristen McNabb and Danielle Colaprico also expecting recalls to the XI.

San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Girma, McNabb, Morroni; Van Egmond, Colaprico; Cascarino, Barcenas, Sanchez; Ali.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sheridan, Beall, Messner, Rath Defenders: Girma, Lundkvist, Wesley, McNabb, Westphal, Morroni Midfielders: Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico Forwards: Ali, Shaw, Doniak, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Cascarino, Sanchez

Portland Thorns team news

The visitors' head coach Rob Gale is likely to ring in a few changes from Monday's draw against Angel City.

However, Christine Sinclair is set to continue to feature in the XI, with Reilyn Turner and Izzy D'Aquila completing the trident in the final third.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Obaze; Wade-Katoa, Coffey, Moultrie, Klingenberg; Turner, D'Aquilla; Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 18, 2024 San Diego Wave 3-2 Portland Thorns Concacaf W Champions Cup July 5, 2024 Portland Thorns 1-0 San Diego Wave NWSL September 30, 2023 Portland Thorns 0-2 San Diego Wave NWSL Jul 21, 2023 Portland Thorns 4-1 San Diego Wave NWSL Challenge Cup May 26, 2023 San Diego Wave 1-1 Portland Thorns NWSL

