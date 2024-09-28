How to watch today's San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will both be looking to return to winning ways when they clash in Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at the Snapdragon Stadium.
The Wave last suffered a 1-0 loss at Chicago Red Stars, while the Thorns are coming off a 2-2 draw with Angel City last time out.
In their previous meeting, which was as recently as September 18, the hosts defeated Portland 3-2 in a Concacaf W Champions Cup game at the same venue.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through ION (with Fubo).
How to watch anywhere with VPN
San Diego Wave vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 28, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm PT / 10 pm ET
|Venue:
|Snapdragon Stadium
The NWSL match between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, United States.
It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.
Team news & squads
San Diego Wave team news
Wave FC interim manager Landon Donovan will be tempted to revert to a similar lineup from their previous victory against Portland.
So Amirah Ali could return at the tip of attack, with the likes of Kristen McNabb and Danielle Colaprico also expecting recalls to the XI.
San Diego Wave possible XI: Sheridan; Lundkvist, Girma, McNabb, Morroni; Van Egmond, Colaprico; Cascarino, Barcenas, Sanchez; Ali.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Sheridan, Beall, Messner, Rath
|Defenders:
|Girma, Lundkvist, Wesley, McNabb, Westphal, Morroni
|Midfielders:
|Van Egmond, Ascanio, McCaskill, Colaprico
|Forwards:
|Ali, Shaw, Doniak, Carusa, Bennett, Barcenas, Cascarino, Sanchez
Portland Thorns team news
The visitors' head coach Rob Gale is likely to ring in a few changes from Monday's draw against Angel City.
However, Christine Sinclair is set to continue to feature in the XI, with Reilyn Turner and Izzy D'Aquila completing the trident in the final third.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Arnold; Muller, Hubly, Obaze; Wade-Katoa, Coffey, Moultrie, Klingenberg; Turner, D'Aquilla; Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
|Midfielders:
|Sugita, Moultrie, Hirst, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 18, 2024
|San Diego Wave 3-2 Portland Thorns
|Concacaf W Champions Cup
|July 5, 2024
|Portland Thorns 1-0 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|September 30, 2023
|Portland Thorns 0-2 San Diego Wave
|NWSL
|Jul 21, 2023
|Portland Thorns 4-1 San Diego Wave
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|May 26, 2023
|San Diego Wave 1-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL