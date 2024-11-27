How to watch today's San Diego State Aztecs vs Oregon Ducks NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch San Diego State vs Oregon NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Oregon Ducks (5-0) and the San Diego State Aztecs (2-1) will battle for a spot in the next stage of the Players Era Festival—Power Tournament on Wednesday afternoon. The game is slated to tip off at 4 PM ET at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Oregon has kicked off the season on a high note, stringing together dominant wins over UC Riverside, Montana, Portland, and Troy. However, their most recent contest against in-state rival Oregon State turned into a nail-biter, with the Ducks narrowly pulling off a 78-75 victory.

The Aztecs, on the other hand, have had a lighter schedule with only three games under their belt. San Diego State began their campaign with a tight 63-58 victory against UC San Diego, followed by a commanding 100-49 win over Occidental. However, their momentum faltered in their third outing as they fell to Gonzaga 80-67.

San Diego State Aztecs vs Oregon Ducks: Date and tip-off time

The Aztecs and the Ducks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

Date Wednesday, November 27, 2024 Tip-off Time 4:00 pm ET/ 1:00 pm PT Venue MGM Grand Garden Arena Location Paradise, Nevada

How to watch San Diego State Aztecs vs Oregon Ducks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Oregon Ducks live on:

TV Channel: TBS

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to San Diego State Aztecs vs Oregon Ducks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

San Diego State Aztecs team news & key performers

San Diego State leaned on BJ Davis in their recent win over Creighton, where he tallied 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds. The Aztecs are averaging 75.3 points per game while holding opponents to just 60 points, giving their defense an impressive national ranking of 22nd. Their offense, however, ranks 211th. Nick Boyd has been the Aztecs’ standout performer, contributing 14.7 points per game and connecting on 51.9% of his shots.

Oregon Ducks team news & key performers

For the Ducks, TJ Bamba delivered a standout performance in their matchup with Texas A&M, contributing 18 points, three assists, and two rebounds. Oregon’s offense has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 81.7 points per game, while their defense is conceding 66.7 points. Nationally, their offense ranks 91st, and their defense is close behind at 94th. Center Nate Bittle has been a key figure, posting 16.2 points per game and shooting an efficient 53.3% from the floor.