How to watch today's San Diego State Aztecs vs Utah State Aggies NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Utah State Aggies (11-1) face off against the San Diego State Aztecs (8-2) this Saturday in college basketball action at Viejas Arena.

The Aggies have had a strong start to the season, despite a hiccup against UC San Diego. They bounced back with a win over Saint Mary’s and are gearing up for upcoming matchups against Nevada, Fresno State, and San Jose State. Utah State is a high-scoring team, putting up 85.3 points per game on 49 percent shooting while giving up 65.8 points per contest on 42.7 percent shooting from opponents.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs have shown grit with victories over California Baptist and Cal. They’re preparing for a challenging stretch with games against Boise State, Air Force, and New Mexico on the horizon. San Diego State averages 75.2 points per game on 45.4 percent shooting while their defense clamps down, allowing just 63.2 points per game on a stingy 34.8 percent shooting from opponents.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the San Diego State Aztecs vs the Utah State Aggies NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

San Diego State Aztecs vs Utah State Aggies: Date and tip-off time

The San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 28, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Viejas Arena in San Diego, California.

Date Saturday, December 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Viejas Arena Location San Diego, California

How to watch San Diego State Aztecs vs Utah State Aggies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the San Diego State Aztecs and the Utah State Aggies on:

TV Channel: FOX

Streaming service: Fubo

San Diego State Aztecs team news & key performers

Nick Boyd paces the Aztecs with 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Miles Byrd is another key contributor, averaging 13 points and 4.8 rebounds per game. BJ Davis provides additional scoring punch, while Magoon Gwath lends a helping hand with assists. The Aztecs are hitting 37.7 percent of their shots from deep and 69 percent from the charity stripe. Their defense shines, holding opponents to just 29 percent from three-point range and matching Utah State on the boards with 34.7 rebounds per game.

Utah State Aggies team news & key performers

Mason Falslev is leading the way for Utah State, averaging 17.3 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Ian Martinez is close behind, contributing 17 points and 3.4 assists per game. Karson Templin adds to the offensive firepower with double-digit scoring, and Dexter Akanno chips in by grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game. The Aggies are converting 34.2 percent of their shots from beyond the arc and shooting 75.7 percent from the free-throw line. On defense, they’re limiting opponents to 32.1 percent from three-point range while pulling down 34.6 rebounds per game.