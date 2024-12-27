How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Buffalo Sabres and the Chicago Blackhawks, including how to watch and team news.

The Buffalo Sabres are set to face off against the Chicago Blackhawks to begin a thrilling NHL battle on December 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. After beating the New York Islanders 7-1, Jiri Kulich scored two goals to help the Buffalo Sabres beat them.

For the season, Buffalo is 12-19-4, with a 6-10-3 performance at home. The Sabres have given up 119 goals and scored 103, for a difference of -16 goals.

Chicago, on the other hand, has had a tough time on the road, where they are 5-13-2 and 12-21-2 overall. In games that were close, the Blackhawks experienced a 3-6-2 record when a single goal decided the outcome.

This is the second time this season that these two sides will face each other. The last time these two teams performed, the Sabres won 4–2.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in a highly anticipated NHL game on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at KeyBank Center, in Buffalo, New York.

Date Friday, December 27, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Buffalo Sabres vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

Buffalo Sabres team news

Tage Thompson has 17 goals and 9 assists for the Sabres so far this season.

Jiri Kulich has 4 goals and 2 assists during his previous 10 games.

Buffalo Sabres injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jordan Greenway Middle body injury Out

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Ryan Donato has 11 goals and 9 assists.

Ilya Mikheyev has 5 goals and 3 assists in the last 10 games.

Chicago Blackhawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Craig Smith Back injury Out Alec Martinez Neck injury Out

Buffalo Sabres and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

The Buffalo Sabres have an advantage over the Chicago Blackhawks based on their last five head-to-head games. The last time these two teams performed, was on the 20th of October 2024, the Sabres won 4–2. This came after their 3-0 victory on the 19th of January 2024. On the 20th of November, 2023, Buffalo won 3-2, and on October 30, 2022, they won 4-3.

The Blackhawks did beat the Sabres 4–3, though, on the 18th of January 2023. Since the Sabres have been executing well lately, especially in competitive games, they are likely to be the favorites going into this game, especially since they will be performing at home. The Blackhawks have only won one of their last five games against Buffalo, though, so it will be an interesting game.