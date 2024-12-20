How to watch Buffalo Sabers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Buffalo Sabers and the Toronto Maple Leafs, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs roll into Buffalo on Friday night to square off against the slumping Sabres in an Eastern Conference showdown. Toronto is riding a two-game winning streak and currently sits third in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.

The Leafs are coming off an impressive 5-3 victory over the Dallas Stars and aim to keep their momentum rolling. After this matchup, they’ll return home to face the New York Islanders.

The Sabres, meanwhile, are desperate to stop their skid following a lopsided 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Montreal Canadiens. They’ll hit the road again after this contest, heading to Boston for a tough game against the Bruins.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabers vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Sabers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabers will square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a thrilling NHL clash on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue KeyBank Center Location Buffalo, New York

How to watch Buffalo Sabers vs Toronto Maple Leafs on TV & stream live online

Buffalo Sabers vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key performers

Buffalo Sabers team news

On the other side, Dylan Cozens scored the Sabres' lone goal in their loss to Montreal. Starting goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen struggled, stopping just 15 of 21 shots before being replaced by backup James Reimer, who denied all six shots he faced in the third period.

The Sabres are on a downward spiral, sitting at 11-17-4 with only 26 points. Their current 11-game winless streak has them plummeting toward the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Nicholas Robertson was a key contributor for Toronto in their win over Dallas, netting the go-ahead goal and adding an assist. William Nylander chipped in with a pair of goals, while goalie Joseph Woll stood tall, saving 38 of 41 shots. The Leafs have now claimed victory in four of their last five outings and boast a 7-3 record over their previous ten games, leading the Atlantic Division as the season progresses. Toronto ranks 17th in the league in goals per game but has been finding ways to win.

