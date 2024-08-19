How to watch today’s Buffalo Sabers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL Global Series between the Buffalo Sabers and the New Jersey Devils, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Buffalo Sabers are set to face off against the New Jersey Devils to start a thrilling NHL battle on October 04, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Devils are much better at power play than the Sabres. The Devils' 22.4% conversion rate, which ranks 13th across the league, is much better than the Sabres' 16.6% conversion rate, which ranks 29th.

The penalty kill is where both teams are more closely matched. Buffalo is in 13th place with 79.8%, while New Jersey is just ahead with 80.7%.

The biggest difference, though, is how well each team does in face-offs. The Devils are third in the league with a 53.5% success rate, while the Sabres are last with a 45% rate, making them very poor.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Buffalo Sabers vs New Jersey Devils NHL game, plus plenty more.

Buffalo Sabers vs New Jersey Devils: Date and puck-drop time

The Buffalo Sabers will take on the New Jersey Devils in an epic NHL clash on October 04, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at O2 Czech Republic, in Prague.

Date October 04, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue O2 Czech Republic Location Prague

How to watch Buffalo Sabers vs New Jersey Devils on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Streaming the game with a VPN

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Buffalo Sabers vs New Jersey Devils team news

Buffalo Sabers team news and players to watch

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is having a good season for the Buffalo Sabres. He has a 27-22-4 record, a 2.57 goals against average, and a .910 save percentage, along with five shutouts, which shows that he can be counted on in goal.

James Reimer of the New Jersey Devils has a less impressive 11-8-2 record, a 3.11 GAA, with a .904 SV%, and 2 shutouts.

Rasmus Dahlin of Buffalo is still an important player. With 59 points and 39 helpers, he is still a key offensive performer from the blue line.

Buffalo Sabers injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Rasmus Dahlin Undisclosed Out

New Jersey Devils team news and players to watch

Jacob Markstrom has been a solid goalie for his team this season, with a mixed record (23-23-2). He has a 2.78 GAA, and a .905 SV%, with two shutouts.

Jake Allen has had a tough time, with a record of 12–18–4, a higher 3.44 GAA, and a .895 SV%, along with no shutouts.

Jesper Bratt keeps doing great on offense with 83 points as well as 56 assists.

New Jersey Devils injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Josh Filmon Upper body injury Out Luke Hughes Left shoulder injury Out

Buffalo Sabers and New Jersey Devils head-to-head record

Their recent head-to-head past suggests that the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the New Jersey Devils will be very close and could have a lot of goals. Over the last five games, both teams have won by large margins. Buffalo has two wins, the most recent being a 5-2 win on the 30th of March 2024, whereas the Devils have three wins, the most recent being a commanding 7-2 win in November 2023. Both teams have shown they can score a lot of goals. In four of the five games, the winning team scored at least five goals, which points to another offensive showdown. Due to Buffalo's lack of stability and New Jersey's recent wins, the Devils may have a slight edge going into this game. However, the Sabres have shown they can compete, so this game will likely depend on which team sets the pace early on.

Date Results Mar 30, 2024 Sabres 5-2 Devils Nov 26, 2023 Devils 7-2 Sabres Oct 28, 2023 Devils 5-4 Sabres Apr 12, 2023 Devils 6-2 Sabres Mar 25, 2023 Sabres 5-4 Devils

