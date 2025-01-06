How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Wisconsin NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Wisconsin Badgers (11-3) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-6) are set to clash in a Big Ten showdown on Monday night.

Wisconsin began the season on a stellar note, reeling off wins in their first eight games. The Badgers’ early victories came against teams like Holy Cross, Montana State, Appalachian State, Arizona, Texas Rio Grande Valley, Central Florida, Pittsburgh, and Chicago State. However, they hit a rough patch with a three-game losing skid to Michigan, Marquette, and Illinois. Since then, Wisconsin has righted the ship, stringing together three consecutive wins over Butler, Detroit, and Iowa, bringing their record to 11-3.

Rutgers also got off to a promising start with four straight wins over Wagner, Saint Peter's, Monmouth, and Merrimack. The Scarlet Knights faltered briefly against Kennesaw State but rebounded with an overtime victory against Notre Dame. Rutgers faced a tough stretch with losses to Alabama, Texas A&M, and Ohio State but bounced back with back-to-back wins over Penn State and Seton Hall. Recently, the Knights have gone 1-2 in their last three games, defeating Columbia but falling to Princeton and Indiana, resulting in their current 8-6 record.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Wisconsin Badgers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Wisconsin Badgers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 6, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Monday, January 6, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Wisconsin Badgers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Wisconsin Badgers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

For Rutgers, Dylan Harper is a pivotal piece of their offense but missed the Indiana game due to illness. His availability against Wisconsin will likely be a game-time decision. The 6'6 guard is the Knights' leading scorer, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game, with a streak of scoring 16 or more points in his last nine outings. Ace Bailey, a 6ft 10in freshman with a versatile skill set, is coming off his best offensive showing of the season and is averaging 19.9 points and 7.7 rebounds. Both Harper and Bailey are threats from beyond the arc, with Harper sinking 25 triples and Bailey adding 19 this season.

Beyond their dynamic duo, the Knights' scoring depth thins out. Jeremiah Williams, a 6'4 senior guard, and Lathan Sommerville, a 6ft 10in freshman center, both average 7.8 points per game.

Wisconsin Badgers team news & key performers

John Blackwell played a key role in Wisconsin’s win over Iowa, knocking down six three-pointers, while Kamari McGee added four triples off the bench. Blackwell, a 6'4 sophomore guard, is the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game. Though not a prolific three-point shooter, Blackwell has found other ways to contribute, building on his expanded role after coming off the bench last season.

Wisconsin's top scorer is John Tonje, a 6ft 5in senior averaging 18.6 points per game. After playing four years at Colorado State and a brief stint at Missouri, Tonje is leading the Badgers in scoring in his first season with the team, highlighted by a 33-point performance against Pitt. Nolan Winter, a 6ft 11in sophomore, anchors the frontcourt with 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.