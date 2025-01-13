How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 22 UCLA Bruins (11-5) will try to put the brakes on a three-game skid as they hit the road to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (8-8) on Monday at 6:30 pm ET. Coincidentally, the Scarlet Knights are also looking to snap a three-game losing streak in this Big Ten clash.

UCLA, led by Coach Mick Cronin in his sixth season, is navigating the challenges of its inaugural Big Ten campaign. While their overall record stands at a solid 11-5, their conference mark of 2-3 reflects the growing pains of adapting to new competition. The Bruins have hit a rough patch recently, going 1-4 in their last five outings. That stretch includes a gutsy win over No. 14 Gonzaga (65-62) but tough losses to North Carolina (76-74), Nebraska (66-58), No. 24 Michigan (94-75), and Maryland (79-61).

Meanwhile, Rutgers, under Coach Steve Pikiell, started the season strong with a 4-0 record but has faltered since, going 4-8 in its last 12 games. Currently at 1-4 in Big Ten play, the Scarlet Knights sit near the bottom of the conference standings, ahead of only Washington (1-5) and Minnesota (0-5). Rutgers' recent skid includes defeats to Indiana (84-74), Wisconsin (75-63), and No. 20 Purdue (68-50). On a brighter note, they’ve picked up noteworthy victories against Notre Dame (85-84), Penn State (80-76), and Seton Hall (66-63).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the UCLA Bruins NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Monday, January 13, 2025, at 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Monday, January 13, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs UCLA Bruins play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

In their loss to Purdue, Ace Bailey shone with 17 points and seven rebounds. The 6ft 10in forward has been a dynamic presence, averaging 18.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. Known for his athleticism and defensive versatility, Bailey also stretches the floor with 24 made three-pointers on 35.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

Freshman sensation Dylan Harper has been the Scarlet Knights' standout player, leading the team with 20.1 points and 4.4 assists per game. The 6ft 6in guard is also an outside threat, connecting on 25 three-pointers at a 35.2% clip. Beyond Harper and Bailey, there’s a significant drop-off in scoring production. Freshman Lathan Sommerville, a 6ft 10in center, adds 7.3 points per game, providing a supporting presence in the frontcourt.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

In the loss to Maryland, Tyler Bilodeau stood out for UCLA with an 18-point performance. The 6ft 9in junior forward has been the Bruins’ most reliable scorer, averaging 14.9 points per game. He also chips in 5.1 rebounds per contest and has proven himself as a dependable deep threat, knocking down a team-leading 19 three-pointers this season at a solid 40.4% clip. Bilodeau has been in great form lately, hitting 15 or more points in each of his last three outings.

The only other UCLA player putting up double figures is Eric Dailey Jr., a 6'8 sophomore who joined the squad from Oklahoma State this past summer. Dailey contributes 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, showcasing versatility as both a post presence and perimeter shooter. He’s also been effective from long range, connecting on 40% of his attempts and sinking 16 threes this season.

Kobe Johnson plays a vital supporting role for the Bruins. The 6ft 6in utility player averages 7.8 points per game but stands out as the team leader in rebounds (5.8) and assists (3.4), demonstrating his all-around impact on both ends of the floor.