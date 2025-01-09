How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Purdue NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Purdue Boilermakers are hitting the road on Thursday evening, heading up the East Coast for a Big Ten clash with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Purdue enters the matchup with an 11-4 overall record, including a 3-1 mark in Big Ten play. On the other hand, Rutgers sits at 8-7 on the season and has struggled in conference games, holding a 1-3 record. The Scarlet Knights are looking to snap a two-game losing streak. Tip-off is set for 6:00 PM EST.

Purdue started the season strong with a 7-1 record through their first eight games, stumbling only against Marquette on November 19. During this stretch, the Boilermakers claimed victories over teams like Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Northern Kentucky, Yale, Alabama, Marshall, NC State, and Ole Miss. However, their momentum wavered slightly in December.

Rutgers also had a solid beginning to their campaign, opening with four straight wins against Wagner, Saint Peter’s, Monmouth, and Merrimack. Unfortunately, their form took a dip as November came to a close, and they’ve been trying to regain their footing since.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Purdue Boilermakers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Thursday, January 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Purdue Boilermakers on:

TV Channel: FS1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Purdue Boilermakers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Tyson Acuff paced the Scarlet Knights’ offense with a modest 11 points, while standout freshman Ace Bailey was held in check, managing only nine points overall—just three of which came in the opening half. Several bench players saw extended minutes in the win, including Myles Colvin, who chipped in seven points. Raleigh Burgess contributed six points and grabbed one rebound during his 11 minutes on the court, making the most of his time in the rotation.

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

In their last outing, Purdue showcased their defensive prowess, holding Northwestern to just 38% shooting while building a commanding 23-point halftime lead on their way to a comfortable win. Braden Smith was the standout performer, leading the charge with 22 points on 8-of-16 shooting. He also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and two steals in a stellar all-around effort. Trey Kaufman-Renn and CJ Cox added 12 points apiece, giving the Boilermakers plenty of firepower on the offensive end.