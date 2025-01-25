How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan State Spartans NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Michigan State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 8 Michigan State Spartans (16-2) are set to face off against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (10-9) at Madison Square Garden in New York City, as both teams look to make a statement in this marquee Big Ten clash.

The Spartans extended their undefeated conference record with a narrow 80-78 victory over No. 19 Illinois, maintaining their remarkable 11-game winning streak. Michigan State hasn’t suffered a loss since late November, showcasing their consistency as one of the nation’s top squads.

The Scarlet Knights, meanwhile, are coming off an 80-72 setback to Penn State, which snapped a two-game winning streak in Big Ten play. This matchup marks Rutgers’ fourth game against a ranked opponent this season, as they aim to pull off a signature win and energize the NYC crowd.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Michigan State Spartans NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan State Spartans: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT at Madison Square Garden in New York City, USA.

Date Saturday, January 25, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:30 pm ET/10:30 am PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, USA

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan State Spartans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans on:

TV Channel: CBS

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Michigan State Spartans play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

For Rutgers, Ace Bailey was the standout performer in the loss to Penn State, putting up a career-best 30 points on an incredible 13-of-15 shooting performance. This was the freshman's second-highest scoring game of the season and his most efficient outing to date. Rutgers had a strong showing from beyond the arc, hitting a season-best 47% on three-pointers and dishing out 17 team assists.

Lathan Sommerville contributed 12 points, coming close to matching his season-high. However, the Scarlet Knights struggled to defend the Nittany Lions' outside shooting and were plagued by 17 turnovers, which ultimately cost them the game.

Michigan State Spartans team news & key performers

Tre Holloman led Michigan State in their nail-biter over Illinois, scoring 17 points and sinking two clutch free throws in the final moments to seal the win. Both Coen Carr and Frankie Fidler added 11 points apiece in the tightly contested battle. The Spartans shot 43% from the field, including a modest 3-of-10 from deep. Key to their success was their efficiency at the line, hitting 21-of-27 free throws, including several crucial ones late in the game.

Despite their status as one of the country’s elite rebounding teams, the Spartans were edged on the glass 42-41 and outscored in the paint 44-40 by the Fighting Illini. However, Michigan State did win the turnover battle, committing only eight compared to Illinois' ten. Guard Nick Sanders is listed as questionable.