How to watch today's Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Merrimack Warriors NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-0) aim to extend their undefeated start to the season when they welcome the Merrimack Warriors (1-2) to Jersey Mike's Arena on Wednesday. The matchup is set to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and will be streamed live on Peacock.

After securing victories in their first three games, Rutgers enters this contest brimming with confidence. In their most recent outing against Monmouth, the Scarlet Knights put on an offensive clinic, racking up 98 points in a comfortable 17-point win. They showcased impressive efficiency, shooting 59.6% from the floor and converting 55% of their attempts from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, the Merrimack Warriors have endured a challenging start to the season. After opening with a win, they have dropped their last two games. In their most recent matchup against Princeton, the Warriors struggled offensively, managing just 57 points while conceding 68 to their opponents, resulting in another tough loss.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. the Merrimack Warriors NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Merrimack Warriors: Date and tip-off time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Merrimack Warriors will tip-off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Date Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike's Arena Location Piscataway, New Jersey

How to watch Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Merrimack Warriors on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Merrimack Warriors live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Merrimack Warriors play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights team news & key performers

Dylan Harper delivered a stellar performance for Rutgers in their win over Monmouth, tallying 20 points, six assists, and five rebounds. The Scarlet Knights had five players scoring in double figures during the victory. On the season, Rutgers is averaging 82.7 points per game while limiting opponents to 66 points per contest. Offensively, they rank 113th nationally, with their defense sitting at 92nd.

Merrimack Warriors team news & key performers

For Merrimack, Adam Clark stood out in the loss to Princeton, recording 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists. However, the Warriors have struggled mightily on offense, managing just 54.7 points per game, placing them 360th in the nation. On the defensive end, they allow 60.7 points per game, ranking 31st. To compensate for their offensive challenges, Merrimack aims to control the tempo and slow down the game.