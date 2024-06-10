How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees will face off in a high-voltage MLB matchup on June 10, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET at Royal's home ground.

The New York Yankees want to keep their five-game winning run going on the road.

The Royals have a 39-27 record overall and a 24-11 record at home. Their .254 team batting average is sixth best in Major League Baseball.

While New York has a 46-21 overall record along with a 24-11 record when competing away from home, they are extremely effective at stopping home runs, going 19-6 in games where they don't let one go through.

This season's first meeting between the Yankees and Royals will take place on Monday.

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the New York Yankees in a thrilling MLB action on June 10, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date June 08, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET / 5:10 pm PT Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees on MLB.TV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into YES, and BSKC Channels.

Kansas City Royals vs New York Yankees Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

The Royals placed Michael Wacha on the 15-day injured list with a foot injury.

Michael Massey is ruled out of the team's action for 10 days with his back issue.

Josh Taylor has been added to the 60-day injured list due to his biceps injury.

New York Yankees Team News

The availability of Juan Soto is questionable due to his "day-to-day" with a forearm issue.

Jon Berti will be absent for 10 days due to his calf injury.

Nick Burdi is placed on the 15-day injured list with a hip issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Yankees in MLB matchups: