How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Kansas City Royals are ready to clash with the Chicago White Sox to begin an electrifying MLB battle on July 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

The Chicago White Sox will play the Kansas City Royals. The White Sox have lost four straight games.

As a whole, the Royals are 52-45, but they have a great 31-18 record at home. With a .305 on-base percentage, they are 10th in the AL.

The White Sox, on the other hand, have had a tough time on the road, going 10–37 and overall going 27–71. In games with at least eight hits, they are 20–34.

This is the eighth time this season that these two teams are facing each other. The Royals are ahead 6-1 in the season series.

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox are ready to meet in a highly-anticipated MLB action on July 19, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri.

Date July 19, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, Missouri

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Kansas City Royals vs Chicago White Sox Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

OF MJ Melendez is ruled out of the team for 10 days due to a left ankle sprain.

LHP Josh Taylor has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with a bicep injury.

RHP Dan Altavilla is added to the 60-day injured list because of an oblique strain.

Chicago White Sox Team News

SP Mike Clevinger has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury.

RHP Jesse Scholtens is ruled out of the team's lineup for 60 days with his elbow issue.

RHP Jimmy Lambert is added to the 60-day injured list due to his right rotator cuff issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Kansas City Royals and the Chicago White Sox in MLB matchups: