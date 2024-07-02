How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series on July 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

Kansas City, which has a 47-39 overall record and a solid 30-16 home record, has performed exceptionally well in games with eight or more hits, going 31-15 in such contests.

Tampa Bay is currently 19-17 away from home and 42-42 overall. The Rays have been extremely effective with a 27-6 record while outhitting their opponents.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays will take place on July 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, MO, USA.

Date July 02, 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Kauffman Stadium Location Kansas City, MO

How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays live on MLB.tv television network and the Bally Sports+ Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSSUN and BSKC.

Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News

Kansas City Royals Team News

INF Adam Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.

RHP Dan Altavilla follows him with an oblique strain.

Tampa Bay Rays Team News

LHP Richard Lovelady is unavailable for 15 days with a forearm strain.

Another LHP Shane McClanahan is sidelined from the team's lineup for 60 days due to his forearm injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB: