How to watch today's Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Kansas City Royals will take on the Tampa Bay Rays to start a three-game series on July 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.
Kansas City, which has a 47-39 overall record and a solid 30-16 home record, has performed exceptionally well in games with eight or more hits, going 31-15 in such contests.
Tampa Bay is currently 19-17 away from home and 42-42 overall. The Rays have been extremely effective with a 27-6 record while outhitting their opponents.
This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays: Date and First-Pitch Time
The epic MLB battle between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays will take place on July 02, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Kauffman Stadium, in Kansas City, MO, USA.
|Date
|July 02, 2024
|Time
|8:10 pm ET
|Venue
|Kauffman Stadium
|Location
|Kansas City, MO
How to watch Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays live on MLB.tv television network and the Bally Sports+ Streaming Platform.
Additionally, local fans can enjoy this matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSSUN and BSKC.
Kansas City Royals vs Tampa Bay Rays Team News
Kansas City Royals Team News
INF Adam Frazier is on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain.
RHP Dan Altavilla follows him with an oblique strain.
Tampa Bay Rays Team News
LHP Richard Lovelady is unavailable for 15 days with a forearm strain.
Another LHP Shane McClanahan is sidelined from the team's lineup for 60 days due to his forearm injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Kansas City Royals and the Tampa Bay Rays in the MLB:
|Date
|Results
|May 26, 2024
|Rays 4-1 Royals
|May 25, 2024
|Rays 4-7 Royals
|May 24, 2024
|Rays 1-8 Royals
|July 16, 2023
|Royals 8-4 Rays
|July 15, 2023
|Royals 2-4 Rays