How to watch today's Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Birmingham Stallions, including how to watch and team news.

The UFL match between the Houston Roughnecks and the Birmingham Stallions is set to take place on April 27, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Houston Roughnecks average 185.5 passing yards and 55.5 rushing yards per game, despite their lower average of 16.8 points per game. Their key player, Reid Sinnett, stands out for his ability to guide the team and move the ball through the air.

On the other hand, the Stallions score 25 points per game on average and gain 229.3 yards through the air and 140.5 yards on the ground. Quarterback Matt Corral is their most important player and leads the charge.

Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions: Date and Kick-off Time

The Houston Roughnecks will square off against the Birmingham Stallions in a thrilling UFL match on 27 April 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Rice Stadium, in Houston, TX, USA.

Date 27 April 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET Arena Rice Stadium Location Houston, TX, USA

How to watch Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the Houston Roughnecks and the Birmingham Stallions on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

Houston Roughnecks vs Birmingham Stallions Team News

Houston Roughnecks Team News

27-year-old quarterback Reid Sinnett has led the offense and accumulated an amazing 608 throwing yards.

Another key player, T.J. Pledger IV, has added 126 yards to the attack.

Wide receiver Justin Hall has been a steady target, gaining 131 receiving yards.

Houston Roughnecks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last four matches played by Houston Roughnecks in the UFL matchups:

Date Results 21 Apr 2024 Roughnecks 17- 9 Renegades 14 Apr 2024 Panthers 34-20 Roughnecks 08 Apr 2024 Defenders 23-18 Roughnecks 01 Apr 2024 Roughnecks 12-18 Showboats

Birmingham Stallions Team News

25-year-old quarterback Matt Corral has shown his offensive skill by accumulating an astounding 494 throwing yards.

Adrian Martinez has added 164 rushing yards to their offensive variety.

Deon Cain has grown into a top player with 264 reception yards.

Birmingham Stallions Previous Games

Here is the result of the last four games played by Birmingham Stallions in the UFL matchups: