How to watch today's Roma vs Venezia Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Roma will be looking for their second Serie A win in as many games when they welcome Venezia to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

The hosts' wait for a win this campaign ended when Lupi defeated Udinese 3-0 last weekend, while the same can be said of the struggling visitors who picked up a 2-0 win over Genoa.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Venezia online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Venezia will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Roma vs Venezia kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Venezia will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, September 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

Paulo Dybala is a doubt after being forced off at half-time of Thursday's Europa League fixture against Athletic Club on account of a muscle problem. So Matias Soule is expected to join Artem Dovbyk in the final third.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Pellegrini could return from a knee problem, but Enzo Le Fee and Alexis Saelemaekers occupy the treatment room. Zeki Celik is a doubt.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Abdulhamid, Pisilli, Cristante, Angelino; Soule, Pellegrini; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fe, Baldanzi, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, El Shaarawy

Venezia team news

Hans Nicolussi Caviglia is back after serving his ban, but Bjarki Bjarkason remains sidelined through injury. Alfred Duncan and Giorgio Altare are doubts about the tie.

Venezia boss Eusebio Di Francesco may not think of tinkering much from his winning side, as Joel Pohjanpalo and Gaetano Oristanio line up in attack, with Gianluca Busio joining from the middle.

Venezia possible XI: Joronen; Idzes, Svoboda, Sverko; Candela, Andersen, Caviglia, Busio, Zampano; Oristanio; Pohjanpalo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Joronen, Bertinato, Grandi, Stankovic Defenders: Idzes, Haps, Zampano, Altare, Sagrado, Schingtienne, Candela, Svoboda, Sverko, Carboni Midfielders: Busio, Caviglia, Fiordilino, Crnigoj, Duncan, Kofod, Mikael, Doumbia Forwards: Gytkjaer, Yeboah, Oristanio, Pohjanpalo, Raimondo, El Haddad

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Venezia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 14, 2022 Roma 1-1 Venezia Serie A November 7, 2021 Venezia 3-2 Roma Serie A April 7, 2002 Venezia 2-2 Roma Serie A December 2, 2001 Roma 1-0 Venezia Serie A February 6, 200 Roma 5-0 Venezia Serie A

