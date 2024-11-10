How to watch today's Roma vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ivan Juric's Roma will aim for consistency in Serie A when they welcome Bologna to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Last playing a 1-1 draw with Union SG in the Europa League, the hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-2 league loss at Verona. Meanwhile, Bologna recorded wins against Cagliari and Lecce in their last two Serie A games.

How to watch Roma vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Roma vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

While Mario Hermoso and Alexis Saelemaekers are ruled out through injury, Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ndicka can make their way back into the XI on Sunday.

With Bryan Cristante dropping out to accommodate Ndicka, Mats Hummels may need to start on the bench once again.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marin, Ryan, Svilar Defenders: Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare Midfielders: Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, Pisilli Forwards: Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy

Bologna team news

Captain Riccardo Orsolini will be back in the side for the weekend clash after being rested for Bologna's mid-week 0-1 Monaco loss in the Conference League.

At the same time, goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski will seek to keep his sheet clean against his former employees.

Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi, Martin Erlic and Michel Aebischer are all ruled out due to injury.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini Defenders: Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda Midfielders: Moro, Freuler, Pobega, Ferguson, Fabbian, Urbanski Forwards: Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Iling-Junior, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Bologna across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 22, 2024 Roma 1-3 Bologna Serie A December 17, 2023 Bologna 2-0 Roma Serie A May 14, 2023 Bologna 0-0 Roma Serie A January 4, 2023 Roma 1-0 Bologna Serie A May 1, 2022 Roma 0-0 Bologna Serie A

