Serie A
Stadio Olimpico, Rome
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Roma vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ARomaBolognaRoma vs Bologna

How to watch the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ivan Juric's Roma will aim for consistency in Serie A when they welcome Bologna to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.

Last playing a 1-1 draw with Union SG in the Europa League, the hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-2 league loss at Verona. Meanwhile, Bologna recorded wins against Cagliari and Lecce in their last two Serie A games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Roma vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Roma vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 10, 2024
Kick-off time:6 am PT / 9 am ET
Venue:Stadio Olimpico

The Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Roma team news

While Mario Hermoso and Alexis Saelemaekers are ruled out through injury, Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ndicka can make their way back into the XI on Sunday.

With Bryan Cristante dropping out to accommodate Ndicka, Mats Hummels may need to start on the bench once again.

Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Marin, Ryan, Svilar
Defenders:Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare
Midfielders:Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, Pisilli
Forwards:Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy

Bologna team news

Captain Riccardo Orsolini will be back in the side for the weekend clash after being rested for Bologna's mid-week 0-1 Monaco loss in the Conference League.

At the same time, goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski will seek to keep his sheet clean against his former employees.

Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi, Martin Erlic and Michel Aebischer are all ruled out due to injury.

Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
Defenders:Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda
Midfielders:Moro, Freuler, Pobega, Ferguson, Fabbian, Urbanski
Forwards:Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Iling-Junior, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Bologna across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 22, 2024Roma 1-3 BolognaSerie A
December 17, 2023Bologna 2-0 RomaSerie A
May 14, 2023Bologna 0-0 RomaSerie A
January 4, 2023Roma 1-0 BolognaSerie A
May 1, 2022Roma 0-0 BolognaSerie A

Useful links

