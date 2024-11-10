How to watch today's Roma vs Bologna Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Ivan Juric's Roma will aim for consistency in Serie A when they welcome Bologna to Stadio Olimpico on Sunday.
Last playing a 1-1 draw with Union SG in the Europa League, the hosts will look to bounce back from a 3-2 league loss at Verona. Meanwhile, Bologna recorded wins against Cagliari and Lecce in their last two Serie A games.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Roma vs Bologna online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Roma vs Bologna kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|November 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 am PT / 9 am ET
|Venue:
|Stadio Olimpico
The Serie A match between Roma and Bologna will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.
It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Sunday, November 10, in the US.
Team news & squads
Roma team news
While Mario Hermoso and Alexis Saelemaekers are ruled out through injury, Paulo Dybala, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ndicka can make their way back into the XI on Sunday.
With Bryan Cristante dropping out to accommodate Ndicka, Mats Hummels may need to start on the bench once again.
Roma possible XI: Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Angelino; Celik, Kone, Le Fee, Zalewski; Pellegrini, Dybala; Dovbyk.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marin, Ryan, Svilar
|Defenders:
|Angelino, Ndicka, Abdulhamid, Hummels, Celik, Hermoso, Mancini, Dahl, Sangare
|Midfielders:
|Cristante, Pellegrini, Paredes, Kone, Le Fee, Saelemaekers, Zalewski, Pisilli
|Forwards:
|Dovbyk, Shomurodov, Soule, Dybala, Baldanzi, El Shaarawy
Bologna team news
Captain Riccardo Orsolini will be back in the side for the weekend clash after being rested for Bologna's mid-week 0-1 Monaco loss in the Conference League.
At the same time, goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski will seek to keep his sheet clean against his former employees.
Nicolo Cambiaghi, Oussama El Azzouzi, Martin Erlic and Michel Aebischer are all ruled out due to injury.
Bologna possible XI: Skorupski; Posch, Beukema, Lucumi, Lykogiannis; Freuler, Moro; Orsolini, Odgaard, Ndoye; Castro.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Skorupski, Ravaglia, Bagnolini
|Defenders:
|Holm, Posch, Casale, Corazza, Lykogiannis, Lucumi, De Silvestri, Beukema, Miranda
|Midfielders:
|Moro, Freuler, Pobega, Ferguson, Fabbian, Urbanski
|Forwards:
|Orsolini, Castro, Karlsson, Ndoye, Iling-Junior, Odegaard, Dallinga, Dominguez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Roma and Bologna across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|April 22, 2024
|Roma 1-3 Bologna
|Serie A
|December 17, 2023
|Bologna 2-0 Roma
|Serie A
|May 14, 2023
|Bologna 0-0 Roma
|Serie A
|January 4, 2023
|Roma 1-0 Bologna
|Serie A
|May 1, 2022
|Roma 0-0 Bologna
|Serie A