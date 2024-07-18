How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Houston Rockets are ready to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a thrilling NBA Summer League battle on July 18, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET.

The Rockets score 93.7 points per game, just a bit more than the Timberwolves, who score 92 points per game.

Aside from this scoring advantage, Houston has trouble moving the ball, as they only average 16.3 assists per game compared to Minnesota's 18.7 assists per game.

On defense, the Timberwolves are better than the Rockets, with an average of 7.3 stops compared to 5.7 for the Rockets.

Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and Tip-off Time

The Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet in an epic NBA action on July 18, 2024, at 11:00 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 18, 2024 Time 11:00 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on the ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Houston Rockets Team News

AJ Gryphon is making a big difference on defense; he stops 1.33 shots per game on average indicating his paint presence.

Reed Sheppard is scoring 20 points and assisting 4.7 per game.

Robinson's 9.3 rebounds per game prove his importance in securing team possessions.

Minnesota Timberwolves Team News

Terrence Shannon Jr. averages 17.7 points and 1.67 blocks per game, proving his scoring and defensive skills.

Rob Dillingham's 6.7 assists show his skill and creativity on the floor.

Josh Minott is proving crucial to his team's glass control with 8.7 rebounds per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Rockets and the Minnesota Timberwolves in NBA matchups: