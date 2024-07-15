How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Houston Rockets will square off against the Detroit Pistons in a thrilling summer league NBA battle on July 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET.

The Rockets are amazing on offense, and they also dominate the boards, getting 48 points per game compared to the Pistons' 36.

The Rockets have scored 104 points per game on average, while the Pistons have scored only 81.

The Rockets score more points and get more rebounds, but the Pistons are better at making moves —they average 22 assists per game compared to the Rockets' 17.5 per game.

Furthermore, the Rockets are better on defense; they get 12 steals per game, while the Pistons only manage 9.

Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons: Date and Tip-off Time

The Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons will meet in an electrifying NBA action on July 15, 2024, at 6:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 15, 2024 Time 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons live on the NBA TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Houston Rockets vs Detroit Pistons Team News

Houston Rockets Team News

Reed Sheppard has been a force with 2 blocks, 22.5 points, and 6 points in his last game.

Orlando Robinson dominates the boards with 10 rebounds to help his team's defense.

Detroit Pistons Team News

Ronald Holland II excelled offensively and defensively with 15 points and 2 blocks.

Daniss Jenkins' 5 assists helped his team's offense.

Tolu Smith collected 11 rebounds, giving his team many chances to score on second chances and make defensive stops.

Head-to-Heda Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Rockets and the Detroit Pistons in NBA matchups: