How to watch today's Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Houston Rockets will square off against the LA Lakers to begin the high-voltage NBA summer league on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The LA Lakers and Houston Rockets have met 53 times in the past since their 1999 debut. With 30 wins, the Rockets have a slight edge over the Lakers, who have 23 wins.

The Houston Rockets have been competing better lately. They beat the Orlando Magic (118-106), the Los Angeles Clippers (116-105), and the Portland Trail Blazers (116-107). The Rockets have proven their ability to compete at a high level and produce points, even in the face of close losses to the Utah Jazz (124-121) and the Dallas Mavericks (147-136).

The LA Lakers have had a range of good and bad results in their last few games. It's been hard for them to find stability in their last five games. They lost to the Golden State Warriors (92–68), the Miami Heat (76–80), and the Sacramento Kings 2 (108–94). Even though they lost to the Denver Nuggets by a score of 108–106, they showed toughness and came out on top in their second game against the Nuggets (119–108).

Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers are ready to meet in an electrifying NBA action on July 12, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at Thomas & Mack Center, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Date July 12, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET Arena Thomas & Mack Center Location Las Vegas, Nevada

How to watch Houston Rockets vs LA Lakers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this highly-anticipated NBA matchup between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers live on the ESPN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Houston Rockets Team News

The Houston Rockets will compete in their first Summer League game on Friday. Reed Sheppard, who was picked third overall in the first round, is the best player.

As a Kentucky Wildcat last season, he performed an average of 28.9 minutes per game and scored 12.5 points while hitting 53.6 percent coming from the field in addition to an impressive 52.1 percent through three-point range.

Cam Whitmore comes back to Houston following being named MVP of the Summer League last year.

N'Faly Dante has also signed a two-way agreement with the Rockets, which means he could spend a lot of time with the NBA team over the next few years.

LA Lakers Team News

The Lakers have had a tough Summer League, losing three games in a row. They lost to the Miami Heat on Wednesday by a score of 80–76.

A lot of attention has been focused on Bronny James, who has only scored three points, grabbed five boards, and handed out three assists.

However, Dalton Knecht played great, scoring 20 points and getting nine rebounds. This should make the Lakers happy.

Additionally, Colin Castleton competed well, scoring 18 points and grabbing 11 boards, and Maxwell Lewis scored 14 points.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Rockets and the LA Lakers in NBA matchups: