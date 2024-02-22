Rennes vs AC Milan: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Europa League match between Rennes and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Rennes and AC Milan reassemble for the second leg of their Europa League playoff tie at Roazhon Park on Thursday evening.

The Rossoneri are in the driving seat to reach the round of 16 after strolling to a 3-0 victory at the San Siro in the first leg of their knockout-round playoff tie last Thursday night.

With one foot already in the next round, Stefano Pioli's side will look to get the job done without much fuss in Thursday's reverse fixture in France.

Rennes, on the other hand, made an instant return to winning ways by beating Ligue 1 basement boys Clermont Foot 3-1 at the weekend, but they have a mountain to climb to salvage their European campaign at Roazhon Park.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Rennes vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Thursday, February 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:45 pm ET Venue: Roazhon Park

The UEFA Europa League match between Rennes and AC Milan will be played at Roazhon Park in Rennes, Brittany, France.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm ET on Thursday, February 22, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Rennes vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+ in the US, and is available to stream online live through ViX+.

Fans unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Rennes team news

Rennes are expected to be without the services of midfielder Enzo Le Fee, who suffered a hamstring injury earlier this month and is not scheduled to return until March.

Les Rennais will also be unable to call upon the talents of 22-year-old Fabian Rieder, with the Swiss attacker sidelined due to a foot injury.

Rennes possible XI: Mandanda; G. Doue, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Matusiwa, Santamaria, D. Doue; Gouiri, Terrier

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallon, Mandanda, Lembet Defenders: Theate, Belocian, Omari, Seidu, Wooh, Truffert, Nagida, G. Doue Midfielders: Santamaria, Matusiwa, Bourigeaud, Blas, D. Doue Forwards: Kalimeundo, Yildirim, Lambourde, Gouiri, Terrier, Salah

AC Milan team news

Captain Davide Calabria was withdrawn from the win over Napoli due to an adductor injury, joining fellow defenders Pierre Kalulu and Fikayo Tomori on the sidelines, but fellow defender Malick Thiaw earned his first start in recent weeks against Monza but with disastrous consequences.

Milan rested and rotated at the weekend against Monza, suffering a surprise 4-2 defeat, but Stefano Pioli's side will be fresh and eager to respond in this one and should win the second leg.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Gabbia, Kjaer, Hernandez; Adli, Reijnders; Pulisic, Loftus-Cheek, Leao; Giroud

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Nava, Mirante Defenders: Thiaw, Gabbia, Kjaer, Caldara, Hernandez, Terracciano, Florenzi Midfielders: Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek, Reijnders, Musah, Pobega, Adli, Pulisic Forwards: Okafor, Jovic, Giroud, Leao, Chukwueze

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/2/24 AC Milan 3-0 Rennes UEFA Europa League

Useful links