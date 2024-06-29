How to watch today's California Redwoods vs Denver Outlaws Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the California Redwoods and the Denver Outlaws, as well as start time and team news.

The California Redwoods are set to face off against the Denver Outlaws in a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on June 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

The Redwoods have been having trouble on both ends of the court this season. They are winless with a 0-2 record and give up an average of 16 points per game. It's a 27% shooting rate since they have 26 goals, 22 of which are one-point goals.

In comparison, the Outlaws have done better, with a 1-1 record and an average of 14.5 goals scored and 16.5 goals given up per game. Their total score is 29, with 25 goals worth one point each. Their shooting rate is 26%.

California Redwoods vs Denver Outlaws: Date and Start Time

The epic Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the California Redwoods and the Denver Outlaws will take place on June 29, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at TCO Stadium, in Eagan, Minnesota.

Date June 29, 2024 Time 6:00 pm ET Venue TCO Stadium Location Eagan, Minnesota

How to watch California Redwoods vs Denver Outlaws Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying Premier League Lacrosse game between the California Redwoods and the Denver Outlaws live on ESPN2 TV Channel and ESPN+ streaming Platform.

California Redwoods Team News

Ryder Garnsey's nine points, five assists and 16 shots have helped the offense.

Goalie Jack Kelly has made 26 saves and given up 16 goals in two games, good for a 46% save rate.

Faceoff expert TD Ierlan has won 69% of his 58 tries in two games and collected 24 groundballs, giving the Redwoods critical possession opportunities.

Denver Outlaws Team News

Brennan O'Neill has excelled offensively with 11 points on 20 shots, with seven one-point goals.

The Outlaws' custodian, Owen McElroy, has a 48% save rate in one game, earning 15 saves and has given up 15.5 goals.

Luke Wierman has won 65% of his 63 faceoffs in two games and secured 21 groundballs, crucial to the Outlaws' possession strategy.