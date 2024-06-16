How to watch today's California Redwoods vs New York Atlas Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch Premier League Lacrosse game between California Redwoods and New York Atlas.

The California Redwoods and the New York Atlas are set to face off in a thrilling Premier Lacrosse League matchup on June 16, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET.

With six assists, 45 shots attempted, nine one-point goals, and 1 two-point goal, the California Redwoods have scored 11 points in total.

Compared to the Redwoods, the New York Atlas have scored more goals and attempted more shots, as evidenced by their 51 points, which come mostly from 43 one-point goals and 4 two-point goals, 29 assists, and 136 shots.

California Redwoods vs New York Atlas: Date and Start Time

The Premier Lacrosse League battle between the California Redwoods and the New York Atlas will take place on June 16, 2024, at 12:30 pm ET, at Villanova Stadium, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Date June 16 2024 Time 12:30 pm ET / 9:30 pm PT Venue Villanova Stadium Location Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

How to watch California Redwoods vs New York Atlas online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premiere Lacrosse League matchup between the California Redwoods and the New York Atlas live on ABC TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

California Redwoods vs New York Atlas Team News

California Redwoods Team News

Rob Pannell leads the Redwoods attack with four points on two 1-point goals and two assits.

Garrett Degnon is tied for the team on points after scoring two one-point goals and two two-point goals to match Pannell's total of four points.

New York Atlas Team News

Jeff Teat has been New York's most valuable attacker after registering 22 points this season thanks to eight 1-point goals and 14 assists.

Noteworthy contributions have been made by X. Dickson, who scored 12 points with 10 1-point goals and added 2 assists.