How to watch today's Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians, including how to watch and team news.

The Cincinnati Reds are ready to host the Cleveland Guardians to start an electrifying two-game MLB series on June 11, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

The Cincinnati Reds have a 32-34 record overall, which includes a 17-18 record at home. They currently rank third in the NL Central. With 65 home runs, which is an average of one per game, they are sixth in the NL.

The Cleveland Guardians, meanwhile, are in first place in the AL Central with a great 42-22 record overall including a 21-14 record on the road. They perform very well in high-scoring matchups; they are 30-4 when they score five runs or more.

This is the first time these two sides will face each other this season.

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians will meet in a high-voltage MLB matchup on June 11, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT, at Great American Ball Park, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Date June 11, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm PT Venue Great American Ball Park Location Cincinnati, Ohio

How to watch Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians on FuboTV, and MLB.TV Streaming Platforms. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSGL, and BSOH Channels.

Cincinnati Reds vs Cleveland Guardians Team News

Cincinnati Reds Team News

INF Christian Encarnacion-Strand is placed on the 10-day injured list with his hand injury.

RP Emilio Pagán is ruled out for 15 days with a lat injury.

LHP Brandon Williamson is moved to the 60-day injured list due to his shoulder issue.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

RHP Eli Morgan is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days due to an elbow inflammation.

RHP Shane Bieber has been moved to the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.

RHP James Karinchak will remain absent for 60 days due to his shoulder injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups: