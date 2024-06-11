How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Red Sox will square off against the Philadelphia Phillies to start a high-voltage three-game MLB series on June 11, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

The Red Sox are third in the American League East right now, with a 33-33 record overall and a 14-18 record at home. Interestingly, the Red Sox are 28-5 when they hit more than their opponents.

Whereas Philadelphia is in first place in the NL East with a 45-20 record overall and an 18-10 record on the road. They are 23-8 when they don't give up a home run, which is pretty amazing.

On Tuesday, they are scheduled to face each other for the first time this season.

Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The thrilling MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies is set to take place on June 11, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm ET, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date June 11, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET/4:10 pm ET Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies live on TBS TV Channel and Max Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NBCSP, and NESN Channels.

Boston Red Sox vs Philadelphia Phillies Team News

Boston Red Sox Team News

OF Wilyer Abreu has been added to the 10-day injured list with an ankle issue.

OF Masataka Yoshida will be unavailable for 10 days due to his thumb strain.

RHP Bryan Mata is ruled out for 15 days injured with a hamstring issue.

Philadelphia Phillies Team News

INF Kody Clemens is sidelined for 10 days due to his back issue.

RHP Yunior Marte is out for 15 days due to a shoulder injury.

RHP Michael Rucker is transferred to the 60-day injured list due to his hand injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Red Sox and the Philadelphia Phillies in MLB matchups: