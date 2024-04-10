How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: TV channel, Live stream and game info

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, including the start time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox (7-4) will host the Baltimore Orioles (6-4) at Fenway Park on Wednesday evening in the second game of a three-game Major League Baseball (MLB) series.

The Orioles ruined the Red Sox' home opener on Tuesday afternoon, claiming a comprehensive 7-1 victory. Corbin Burnes (7.0 IP, 1 R, 2 H, 6 K) starred in the show. The loss dropped the Red Sox to 7-4 on the season, while the Orioles improved to 6-4.

The Orioles looked like the heavyweights they were last season when they won the American League East. Boston resembled the basement side they were in 2023 when the Sox slipped behind the rest in a highly competitive division.

It is now up to the Red Sox to bounce back after losing to the Orioles. The hosts are already in a very fragile position, so they cannot afford to slip further behind the Orioles and the 10-2 division leaders New York Yankees.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Red Sox vs. Orioles game.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Date & First Pitch Time

Boston Red Sox welcome Baltimore Orioles to the Fenway Park situated in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, with the first pitch at 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT in the US.

Date Wednesday, April 10, 2024 First pitch time 7:10 p.m. ET/ 4:10 p.m. PT Arena Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Red Sox and the Orioles on MLB.tv through FuboTV, which offers a free trial. You can also check out the FuboTV MLB page for the latest streaming information.

Plans for FuboTV start at $74.99/month and go up to $99.99/month as part of a rolling contract. With over 100 channels, no contract, no hidden fees, and the option to cancel anytime, FuboTV is a no-brainer for Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Team News and Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

Trevor Story will undergo season-ending surgery on Friday to repair a fractured glenoid in his left shoulder.

Nick Pivetta (elbow), Bryan Mata (hamstring), Vaughn Grissom (hamstring), and Rob Refsnyder (toe) are all on 10 to 15-DAY IL, while Liam Hendriks (elbow), Chris Murphy (elbow), Lucas Giolito (elbow) remain on 60-DAY IL.

Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish (elbow) has been put on a 15-DAY IL and will join High-A Aberdeen on Tuesday and begin a rehab assignment there soon. John Means (forearm) and Cionel Perez (oblique) are other players on 15-DAY IL, while Felix Bautista (elbow) is out for the long term on 60-Day IL.

The Orioles racked up 13 hits off Red Sox pitching, turning a 3-1 lead through six innings into a 7-1 lead in the ninth.

Corbin Burnes produced an ace-like performance for Baltimore, allowing only one run on two hits, with two walks and six strikeouts over seven innings of work. He needed just 90 pitches to reach that mark. Danny Coulombe and Jacob Webb both pitched flawless innings in relief for Baltimore.

Recent results

Boston Red Sox

Date Opponent Result 9 April 2024 Orioles (Home) (L) 1-7 8 April 2024 Angels (Away) (W) 2-12 7 April 2024 Angels (Away) (L) 2-1 6 April 2024 Angels (Away) (W) 6-8 4 April 2024 Athletics (Away) (W) 0-1

Baltimore Orioles