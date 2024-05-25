How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV schedule, and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today’s MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Boston Red Sox (26-24) will host the Milwaukee Brewers (28-21) on Friday night in the opener of a three-game interleague MLB series.

The Brewers are having a great season and hope to win the division for the second straight season with a 28-21 record, which is the best in the National League Central Division.

The Red Sox, meanwhile, have a 26-24 record and four wins on the spin have them in third place in the American League East Division they rattled off a three-game sweep of division rival Tampa Bay last time out.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Red Sox vs Brewers game.

Boston Red Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date & First Pitch Time

Boston Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers square off at the Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, May 24, 2024, with the first pitch scheduled at 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT in the US.

Date Friday, May 24, 2024 First pitch time 7:10 pm ET/ 4:10 pm PT Arena Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the United States can watch the clash between the Red Sox and the Brewers on Apple TV+, which also offers an MLB Daily Recap.

Plans for Apple TV+ start at $9.99/ month and is a no-brainer for MLS, Formula One, MLB, NBA, NHL, and general sports fans.

Boston Red Sox vs Milwaukee Brewers Rosters and Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox have several players on the injured list. Pitchers Garrett Whitlock (left oblique tightness), Bryan Mata (right hamstring strain) and Isaiah Campbell (right shoulder impingement) are on the 15-day IL, out until late May. Masataka Yoshida (LF) is on the 10-day IL with a left hand injury, no return date set. 3B Triston Casas is on the 60-day IL with torn cartilage in his left rib, with no clear recovery timeline.

2B Trevor Story is on the 60-day IL after season-ending shoulder surgery. Liam Hendriks (P) is out for an extended period following Tommy John surgery. Pitchers Chris Murphy and Lucas Giolito are both on the 60-day IL, likely to miss the entire 2024 season due to significant elbow injuries.

The Red Sox have also struggled to bat well against righties. They are batting.230 in their past 10 games, averaging 5.1 runs per nine. Rafael Devers moved into 15th place in the AL with a team-high .277 batting average. The Sox third baseman has 10 home runs on the year, with 23 RBIs and 25 runs scored.

The Red Sox have yet to name a starter, but Kutter Crawford is expected to take the mound. Crawford has been a bright spot for the Red Sox this season, going 2-2 with a 2.17 ERA. He allowed only two earned runs in his first five outings, but he has 13 in his last five.

Milwaukee Brewers

Despite the ever-growing number of their players hitting the injured list, the Brewers are still in first place. The Brewers have 10 players on their injured list. Brandon Woodruff and Wade Miley are done for the rest of the season, while Joe Ross also landed on the injured list after Monday's game.

There have been some positive injury reports such as Devin Williams starting to throw again. Garrett Mitchell finally getting the splint off his hand and expecting to see live pitching soon; and DL Hall starting his rehab recently.

William Contreras ranks third in the National League with a team-best .333 hitting average in 49 games. The Milwaukee catcher leads the team with 14 doubles, 40 RBIs, 41 runs scored, and seven home runs this season.

The Brewers will have RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.79 ERA) starting the series opener against the Sox. He has shown some good form for Milwaukee despite them losing three of his last four starts.

