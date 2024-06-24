How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Boston Red Sox will host the Toronto Blue Jays to open a thrilling MLB game on June 24, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET.

The Toronto Blue Jays will aim to stop their four-game road losing run in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox are 42-36 overall and 18-20 at home. They are third within the AL East. Their batters have a slugging percentage of .419, which is fifth-best in the AL.

As of right now, the Blue Jays are fifth in the AL East. They are 35-42 overall and 17-23 on the road. Interestingly, they are 14-5 when they don't give up a home run.

The game on Monday is the fourth time this season that these two teams will face each other.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays are ready to meet in a highly-anticipated MLB matchup on June 24, 2024, at 7:10 pm ET, at Fenway Park, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date June 24, 2024 Time 7:10 pm ET / 4:10pm PT Venue Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into SNET, and NESN Channels.

Boston Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Boston Red Sox Team News

INF Vaughn Grissom has been placed on the 10-day injured list due to his hamstring injury.

INF Trevor Story is ruled out of the team's action for 60 days with a shoulder issue.

RHP Garrett Whitlock has been added to the 60-day injured list due to an oblique strain.

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

NF Bo Bichette is placed on the 10-day injured list with a calf injury.

RHP Yimi García is out of the team's lineup for 15 days with an elbow issue.

RHP Jordan Romano will remain absent for 15 days due to an elbow inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB matchups: