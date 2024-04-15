How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel and start time

Everything you need to know on how to watch today's MLB game between the Boston Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians, including start time and team news.

The Cleveland Guardians (10-5) will travel to take on the Boston Red Sox (9-7) for a four-game MLB series. The opening game will be played on Marathon Monday in Boston with a special morning start time.

The Guardians got off to a hot start this season despite missing some of their key players to long-term injuries. Over the weekend, though, Cleveland ran into a red-hot Yankees side who swept them in the first two games 3-2 and 8-2, then in the Sunday finale the hosts powered out a walk-off win 8-7 in 10 innings.

Over on the Red Sox' side, they're coming off a weekend set versus the Los Angeles Angels. Boston lost 7-0 in game one then came back for a 7-2 victory on Saturday. In the finale, the Red Sox edged out a 5-4 win.



Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians: Date & First Pitch Time

Boston Red Sox welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The two sides will lock horns on Monday, April 15, 2024, with the first pitch at 11:10 a.m. ET/ 7:10 a.m. PT in the US.

Date Monday, April 15, 2024 First pitch time 11:10 a.m. ET/ 7:10 a.m. PT Arena Fenway Park Location Boston, Massachusetts, United States

How to watch today's Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians on TV & stream live online

Boston Red Sox vs Cleveland Guardians Team News and Injury Reports

Boston Red Sox

2B Emmanuel Valdez and 3B Rafael Devers are listed as day-to-day on the Red Sox's injury report. C Roberto Perez, SS Mikey Romero, and SP Jeremy Wu-Yelland are out.

On Sunday, the Red Sox hit three home runs before hanging on as Kenley Janson struck out Mike Trout with runners on second and third to secure a 5-4 victory. Brayan Bello was the winning pitcher after throwing 5 1/3 innings, conceding two earned runs on six hits while striking out eight, while Tyler O'Neill hit his major-league-leading 7th home run.

The Red Sox will have their standout starter so far, Kutter Crawford, on the mound on Patriots' Day against the Guardians. Crawford has an impressive 0.57 ERA. He has allowed just seven hits in 15.2 innings pitched and just one earned run thus far, having walked off eight batters and struck out 18 with a WHIP of 0.96.

Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians' ace Shane Bieber would miss the rest of the 2024 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery last week. RP Nick Mikolajchak, SP Ben Lively and 2B Angel Martinez will all remain on the sidelines here.

The Guardians will turn to Xzavion Curry for pitching duties. He will make his first start of the season, as the Guardians have activated him from the 15-day injured list. Curry was 3-4 with a 4.07 ERA over nine starts and 41 outings last term.

Recent results

Boston Red Sox

Date Opponent Result 14 April 2024 Angels (Home) (W) 5-4 13 April 2024 Angels (Home) (W) 7-2 12 April 2024 Angels (Home) (L) 0-7 11 April 2024 Orioles (Home) (L) 4-9 10 April 2024 Orioles (Home) (L) 5-7

Cleveland Guardians