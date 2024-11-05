How to watch today's Real Madrid vs AC Milan Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off Clasico disappointment the last time Real Madrid took to the pitch, Los Blancos will turn to Champions League action as they play hosts to AC Milan at the Bernabeu on Tuesday.

Carlo Ancelotti's men had over a week to forget about the 4-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga. In the European top flight, Real have so far collected six points from three games, while Milan have three from as many outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Real Madrid vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Real Madrid vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET Venue: Santiago Bernabeu

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan will be played at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Real Madrid team news

Antonio Rudiger could brave up despite a recent knee issue, while Dani Carvajal, Thibaut Courtois, Rodrygo and David Alaba will continue to remain sidelined through injury.

Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe should partner in attack once again, but there may be a change in the middle from the Clasico defeat - in the form of Luka Modric being preferred over Aurelien Tchouameni.

Real Madrid possible XI: Lunin; Vazquez, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Modric; Bellingham; Vinicius Jr, Mbappe.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lunin Defenders: Militao, Vasquez, Vallejo, Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy Midfielders: Bellingham, Camavinga, Valverde, Modric, Tchouameni, Guler, Ceballos Forwards: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Endrick, Brahim

AC Milan team news

Striker Tammy Abraham was an unused substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win over Monza in Serie A and would be available for selection here. However, the injured lot of Luka Jovic, Matteo Gabbia, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi will not make the trip to Madrid.

Rafael Leao is expected to return to the XI against Real Madrid, along with the likes of Emerson Royal and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, while Alvaro Morata will be raring to face his former side.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Royal, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez; Loftus-Cheek, Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Sportiello, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Real Madrid and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 31, 2024 AC Milan 1-0 Real Madrid Club Friendlies July 23, 2023 Real Madrid 3-2 AC Milan Club Friendlies August 8, 2021 Real Madrid 0-0 AC Milan Club Friendlies August 11, 2018 Real Madrid 3-1 AC Milan Club Friendlies July 30, 2015 Real Madrid 0-0 (10-9 pen.) AC Milan International Champions Cup

