How to watch today's New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators NHL game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

Everything you need to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators, as well as start time and team news.

The New York Rangers (54-23-4, first in the Metropolitan Division) will host the Ottawa Senators (36-40-4, seventh in the Atlantic Division) in the NHL on Monday at Madison Square Garden.

The Rangers have been one of the best teams in the NHL this season and have the best record in the league.

Artemi Panarin was the star of the show for the Rangers in their franchise-record 54th win on Saturday, as he scored late in the third period to tie game before firing the shootout winner to beat the Islanders 3-2 and move three points clear of the Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

The Senators, meanwhile, put on a great farewell show for their fans in their final home game of the season, with a 5-4 shootout victory over the Montreal Canadiens last Saturday.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators: Date & Puck Drop Time

The New York Rangers will take on the Ottawa Senators in a high-voltage NHL match on Monday, April 15, 2024. The action will take place at 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

Date Monday, April 15, 2024 Puck Drop Time 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

How to watch the New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators NHL match online - TV Channels & Live Streams

The Rangers vs. Senators NHL game will air on NHL Power Play nationwide. Regional channels RDS2, TSN5 and MSG will also broadcast the game live locally.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to catch all the action is through ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

New York Rangers vs. Ottawa Senators Team News

New York Rangers

Rangers have two long-term absentees ahead of visiting Blake Wheeler and Filip Chytil, who are both out for the season with lower-body and upper-body injuries, respectively.

Chris Kreider has been on fire for the Rangers this season, scoring 39 goals and assisting 34 times, while Alexis Lafreniere has seven goals and four assists to his name over the last 10 fixtures.

Ottawa Senators Team News

The Ottawa Senators are dealing with a raft of injury absences. Josh Norris, a key forward, is out for the rest of the season because of an upper-body injury. Along with Norris, forward Rourke Chartier is also sidelined with an upper-body injury, which is a big blow to the Senators' offense.

Defensemen Travis Hamonic is also still out with an injury that hasn't been made public. Forwards Matthew Highmore and Zack MacEwen are also hurt, with upper-body and lower-body injuries, respectively.

Brady Tkachuk has produced 37 goals and 36 assists for the Senators so far this season, while Drake Batherson has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games. Tkachuk and Jake Sanderson each had three points for the Senators in their shootout victory over the Canadiens.

Head-to-Head Record

The teams meet Monday for the third time this season. The Rangers won the previous meeting 7-2. Here is a record of the last five meetings between the New York Rangers and the Ottawa Senators in the NHL matches: