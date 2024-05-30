How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Eastern Conference Final Game 5 between the New York Rangers and the Florida Panthers.

As the NHL Eastern Conference Finals heat up, the Florida Panthers and the New York Rangers square off in a pivotal Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, with the best-of-7 Stanley Cup Semifinal series tied at 2-2.

The Panthers edged out the Rangers 3-2 in Game 4 to level up the series and force a best-of-three as the series returns to New York. Ultimately, it was a nail-biting thriller till the last minute.

Vincent Trocheck started things off by firing a one-timer to give Rangers the lead. Later, in the second period, the Panthers responded when Sam Bennett got his stick on the puck, jabbing it past goalie Igor Shesterkin in a wild scuffle near the net. Carter Verhaeghe then scored a spectacular backhanded shot in mid-air on a powerplay to give Florida the lead.

However, the Rangers were not done, as Alexis Lafreniere tipped in a shot after a juicy rebound off an Adam Fox attempt for the game-tying goal. Next, Sam Reinhart finished things off quickly in overtime when he retrieved a loose puck and slammed it into the net for a powerplay game-winner.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Thursday, May 30, 2024 Time 8:00pm ET/ 5:00pm PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location New York, USA

How to watch New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

New York Rangers vs Florida Panthers Team News & Key Leaders

New York Rangers

The Rangers will be without forward Blake Wheeler, who is out for the season with a lower-body injury. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body injury.

New York went down to their first overtime loss of the series by a score of 3-2. Adam Fox and Artemi Panarin had two assists each, while Alexis Lafreniere and Vincent Trocheck bagged the goals for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad led the team with six shots on goal, while Goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 37 of 40 saves.

Florida Panthers

Florida has a clean bill of health heading into this contest, with no player listed as questionable or out on the injury report.

The Panthers were able to secure a series-tying 3-2 win in overtime in game four of the Eastern Conference Finals. Aleksander Barkov had two assists to his name, while Sam Bennett, Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Reinhart all got onto the scoresheet for the Panthers. Vladimir Tarasenko led the side with five shots on goal, while goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 of 23 saves in the win. He has been great, stopping 91 of the 100 shots he faced.

Head-to-Head Record

This is the second time the Rangers and Panthers take on each other in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The first time they locked horns was 27 years ago when New York won the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in five games.