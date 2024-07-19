How to watch today's Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Texas Rangers are set to host the Baltimore Orioles to start a thrilling MLB action on July 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET.
The Texas Rangers will clash with the Baltimore Orioles with the goal of extending their winning run at home to three games.
The Rangers have a 46-50 record overall and a 24-21 record at home. They are 9th in the AL along with 101 home runs or 1.1 per game.
The Orioles have hit 149 home runs, more than any other team in the big leagues. They are 28-16 on the road and 58-38 overall.
This is the fifth time this season that these two teams are competing against each other. The Orioles are currently ahead 3-1 in the season series.
Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time
The highly- anticipated MLB battle between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles will happen on July 19, 2024, at 8:05 pm ET, at Globe Life Field, in Arlington, Texas.
|Date
|July 19, 2024
|Time
|8:05 pm ET
|Venue
|Globe Life Field
|Location
|Arlington, Texas
How to watch Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this electrifying MLB matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles live on the FuboTV Streaming Platform.
Texas Rangers vs Baltimore Orioles Team News
Texas Rangers Team News
OF Evan Carter has been added to the 10-day injured list with lumbar issues.
RHP Dane Dunning is ruled out for 15 days due to shoulder soreness.
RP Cody Bradford will remain unavailable for 60 days with his back issue.
Baltimore Orioles Team News
OF Heston Kjerstad is added to the 7-day injured list with his head injury.
LHP John Means is ruled out for 60 days due to an elbow injury.
RHP Félix Bautista will remain absent for 60 days because of a UCL injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Texas Rangers and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jul 01, 2024
|Orioles 2-11 Rangers
|Jun 30, 2024
|Orioles 6-5 Rangers
|Jun 29, 2024
|Orioles 2-1 Rangers
|Jun 28, 2024
|Orioles 11-2 Rangers
|Oct 11, 2023
|Rangers 7-1 Orioles