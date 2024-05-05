How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1 between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

One to consider for fans of: Blue Jackets, Stars, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild and Lightning .

Like Fubo, DirecTV Stream offers extensive local coverage . They have RSNs for all NHL teams outside of the Canadian clubs, Arizona Coyotes and Philadelphia Flyers. Check out of the CHOICE Package for best coverage.

They have all RSNs outside of the Canadian clubs, Arizona Coyotes and Vegas Golden Knights.

For fans wanting to watch local coverage of their team, Fubo is among the best choices.

The New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes will face off in Game One of the NHL Eastern Conference Semi-Finals at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, both teams took care of business in the First Round rather quickly.

This will be the second time in three seasons that these two sides will be battling it out for an Eastern Conference Final spot. The Rangers won a seven-game series against the Hurricanes in the 2022 second round to progress to the Eastern Conference Final, where they were defeated in six games by the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Both sides took care of business in the First Round rather quickly. The Hurricanes were the second seed in the Metropolitan Division and beat the Islanders in a five-game series. The Rangers won the Presidents' Trophy, racking up a league-best 114 points with remarkable ease.

Their superiority was clear in the first round, where they swept aside the Capitals, a wild-card side, in four games. Both sides will look to start this series strong and Game One should be a great one as a result.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Sunday, May 5, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

How to watch New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Team News & Key Leaders

New York Rangers

New York have only two players on the injury report. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper body injury, while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower body injury.

Artemi Panarin has carried the team offensively with 120 points on the year while the player with the second-most points has only 77.

Panarin led the team in both goals and assists with 49 and 71 respectively. He has 3 points (2 goals, 1 assist) in the postseason so far.

Adam Fox is the primary offensive weapon on the blue line with 73 points. However, he was quiet in the first round, with just two assists to his name.

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin was remarkable in the Eastern Conference quarter-finals, with a .931 save percentage and a 1.75 GAA on 101 shots with 3.0 goals saved above average.

Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes have three players listed on their injury report. Brett Pesce is out until the middle of May with a lower body issue, Tony DeAngelo is questionable for Sunday with a wrist injury, and Jesper Fast is out for the year with a neck problem.

The Hurricanes' offense led the way in the first round, scoring 19 goals in five games, including six in the final game, and they will look to carry over that into this series.

Seth Jarvis, Andrei Svechnikov, and Martin Necas led the top two lines with five goals and 12 assists in the first round series, while Evgeny Kuznetsov, Teuvo Teravainen, and Jake Guentzel have combined for five goals and seven assists.

Defensemen Brady Skjei and Brent Burns have a goal and six assists from the point.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen was excellent in the first postseason series with a .912 save percentage and a 2.25 GAA on 136 shots with 1.5 goals saved above average.

Head-to-Head Record