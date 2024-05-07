How to watch today's New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 2 between the New York Rangers and the Carolina Hurricanes.

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the New York Rangers in Game Two of the NHL Playoffs Second Round best-of-seven series on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Hurricanes rallied from behind throughout the opening game but fell short and trailed early in the series. Meanwhile, the Rangers showed incredible resilience and won Game 1 by a 4-3 scoreline on home ice.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Time 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT Arena Madison Square Garden Location Manhattan, New York

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, New York.

How to watch New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL Game on TV & stream live online

The New York Rangers vs. Carolina Hurricanes NHL fixture will be broadcast live nationally on ESPN.

If you don't have cable TV, the best way to watch almost every NHL playoff game online is with DirecTV Stream Choice. Best of all, DirecTV Stream packages all start with a five-day free trial. You need to pay for DirecTV Stream's Ultimate plan ($119.99 per month) to get all the channels you need to watch games on national channels: ABC, ESPN, NHL Network, TBS, and TNT.

New York Rangers vs Carolina Hurricanes Team News & Key Leaders

New York Rangers

New York has two players on the injury report. Filip Chytil is out indefinitely with an upper-body issue while Blake Wheeler is out for the year with a lower-body problem.

Mika Zibanejad is enjoying an incredible playoff season. So far this postseason, he has three goals and seven assists. He netted twice against the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Vincent Trocheck and Artemi Panarin played well and got onto the score sheet. The former has four goals and four assists in the playoffs, while the latter is up to three in the postseason.

Igor Shesterkin was somewhat error-prone in Game 1 conceding three goals from 25 shots. In the playoffs, he has a .921 save percentage and a 2.00 GAA.

Carolina Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have three players listed on their injury report. Brett Pesce is out until the middle of May with a lower-body issue, while Jesper Fast is out for the year with a neck problem.

Seth Jarvis has led the offense with four goals and four assists. He also scored in Game 1.

Sebastian Aho got two assists in Game 1, taking his tally to two goals and three assists in the playoffs.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen struggled in Game 1, allowing four goals from 23 shots. So far in the playoffs he has a .899 save percentage and a 2.54 GAA.

Head-to-Head Record