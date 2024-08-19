How to watch New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL preseason game between the New York Rangers and the Boston Bruins, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers are set to face off against the Boston Bruins to open a thrilling NHL preseason game on September 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Rangers have a very strong offense. They score 4.50 goals each game, which is suitable for fifth place in the league. The Bruins, on the other hand, score 3.00 goals each game on average, which ranks them 11th nationally.

The Bruins are slightly better at defense than the Rangers, giving up only 2.50 goals for each game compared to 3.00 by the Rangers.

The Rangers' strong offense, on the other hand, could test the Bruins' strong defense. Both teams take about the same number of shots per game (23.0 for the Rangers and 23.5 for the Bruins).

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins NHL preseason game

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will take on the Boston Bruins in a highly anticipated NHL preseason game on September 26, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date September 26, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHL Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins team news

New York Rangers team news and players to watch

Igor Shesterkin has an amazing record of 36-17-2, a goals-against average of 2.58, and a good save percentage of .913. His dependability in goal gives the New York Rangers a strong base for their defense.

Artemi Panarin is having a great season on offense. He has scored 49 goals and set up 71 assists, giving him 120 points and making him an important player and goal-scorer for the squad.

Filip Chytil is additionally helpful, getting 16:17 minutes of ice time per game, scoring two goals, and setting up one.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jimmy Vesey Upper body Out

Boston Bruins team news and players to watch

Joonas Korpisalo has had a tough season. He has a record of 21-26-4, a goals-against average of 3.27, and a save percentage of .890, which shows that he hasn't been able to keep his team's goalies from scoring.

David Pastrnak has served as a bright spot on offense. He has 110 points (47 goals and 63 assists), showing that he can be a top-level offensive force.

In addition, Patrick Brown has helped the team's general effort by scoring one goal and setting up an assist. He has been on the ice for an average of 13:31 minutes per game.

Boston Bruins Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Matthew Poitras Shoulder Out

New York Rangers and Boston Bruins head-to-head record

According to their last five meetings, the New York Rangers possess the upper hand over the Boston Bruins, winning three of those five meetings.

The Rangers' most recent win was a close 3-2 decision on September 23, 2024. This came after a dominant 5-2 win on the 22nd of March 2024, and a great 7-4 victory on November 25, 2023. Despite that, the Bruins proved they could fight with wins of 3-1 on the 6th of October 2023, and 3-0 without conceding on the 25th of September 2023.

Based on this past, the Rangers have had a stronger offense in these games, which suggests they could have the upper hand in the next one.

The Bruins' strong defensive games, on the other hand, suggest that they can stop the Rangers' offense, which could make this a close game.