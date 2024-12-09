How to watch today’s New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The New York Rangers will host the Chicago Blackhawks to start a thrilling NHL action on December 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Chicago Blackhawks have an 8-17-2 record, while the New York Rangers have a 14-11-1 record. The Rangers are currently fourth across the Metropolitan Division and have a strong 7-6-1 record at home. On the other hand, the Blackhawks are 8th across the Central Division and have a terrible 4-9-2 record on the road.

The power plays for both teams are very positive, but Chicago's are slightly better than New York's, with 23.9% (10th) as opposed to 23.2% (11th).

The Blackhawks' penalty kill, on the other hand, is just 82.1%, which is acceptable, but not as effective as the Rangers' 85.5%, which makes it the league's best.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks NHL game, plus plenty more.

New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and puck-drop time

The New York Rangers will face off against the Chicago Blackhawks to start an epic NHL battle on December 09, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, in New York.

Date December 09, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York

How to watch New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: NHLN, CHSN, MSGSN

Streaming service: ESPN+

New York Rangers vs Chicago Blackhawks team news

New York Rangers team news

Jonathan Quick has a 5-2-0 record, 2.58 GAA, .915 SV%, and 2 shutouts for the Rangers.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers' offense with 34 points fifteen goals, and nineteen assists.

Adam Fox has 22 assists and averages 23:00 minutes of ice time each game.

New York Rangers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Brett Berard Upper body injury Day-to-Day Igor Shesterkin Personal issue Out

Chicago Blackhawks team news

Arvid Soderblom has a record of 1-6-1, a .915 SV% and a 2.60 GAA.

As for the offense, Connor Bedard has 20 points (five goals, fifteen assists).

Chicago Blackhawks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Alec Martinez Upper body injury Day-to-Day Petr Mrazek Groin injury Out

New York Rangers and Chicago Blackhawks head-to-head record

Based on their last five meetings, the Rangers have clearly been better than the Blackhawks, capturing four of those five meetings. The Rangers have always been better on offense. For example, they beat the Blackhawks 7-1 in December of 2022 and 4-1 earlier this season. Chicago got a 5-2 victory in December 2022, but they have not had much luck lately, and the Rangers' strong offense and defense have made it hard for them to keep up. Because New York has been performing better lately and has a better overall performance, they are going to keep winning this game, especially since the Blackhawks are still growing and having trouble on the road. You can anticipate the Rangers to get another win due to their strong offensive line and goalie.