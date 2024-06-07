Racing Louisville vs Houston: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Racing Louisville and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville will take on Houston Dash in the NWSL at the Lynn Family Stadium on Friday.

Both teams are on 12 points but the hosts have a game in hand to create a gap over the visitors. Houston, though, are heading to this fixture carrying better momentum, as they have won two out of their last five games across all competitions. Louisville just ended a four-game winless run with a 1-0 win over Chicago Red Stars in their most recent outing.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash kick-off time

Date: June 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm ET Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

The match will be played at the Lynn Family Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 8 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Racing Louisville vs Houston Dash online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will shown on NWSL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Racing Louisville team news

Racing Louisville have no fresh injury concerns to deal with ahead of their game against Washington Spirit.

Savanna DeMelo and Uchenna Kanu have scored four goals this season and will be key in the final third.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Houston Dash team news

Houston also have no fresh injury concerns ahead of this clash. They will be climbing up the standings with a win and Diana Ordonez, who has four goals to her name, will be key to achieving that objective.

Houston Dash possible XI: Campbell, Puntigam, Jacobs, Chapman, Desiano, Rubensson, Schmidt, Briede, Olivieri, Kizer, Sanchez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Campbell, Hinz Defenders: Ayson, Chapman, Harris, Jacobs, Lind, Nielsen, Petersen, Soto, Tarciane Midfielders: Alves, Briede, Hirst, Olivieri, Puntigam, Rubensson, Schmidt, Solaun, Van Zanten Forwards: Alozie, Bachmann, Gareis, Kizer, Nagasato, Ordonez, Patterson, West, Gramaglia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/03/24 Houston Dash 0 - 0 Racing Louisville NWSL 16/09/23 Racing Louisville 0 - 1 Houston Dash NWSL 30/07/23 Houston Dash 1 - 0 Racing Louisville NWSL Challenge Cup 15/06/23 Racing Louisville 3 - 0 Houston Dash NWSL Challenge Cup 27/03/23 Houston Dash 0 - 0 Racing Louisville NWSL

Useful links