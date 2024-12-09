How to watch today's Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Yale Bulldogs NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Quinnipiac vs Yale NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Quinnipiac Bobcats (6-1) women’s basketball team returns to Hamden on Monday, to face in-state rival Yale Bulldogs (1-10) at M&T Bank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 pm and will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Under head coach Dalila Eshe, now in her third season, the Bulldogs have struggled to find their footing with a 1-10 overall record. After starting the season on a high note with a 64-61 victory over Monmouth, Yale has since endured a 10-game losing streak, being outscored 712-529 (-183) during this stretch.

The Bobcats, on the other hand, are undefeated at home with a 3-0 record and have excelled in decisive games, holding a 2-0 record in matchups decided by 10 points or more. Meanwhile, the road has been unkind to Yale, where they remain winless at 0-6. The Bulldogs rank seventh in the Ivy League for defensive rebounds per game (20.6), with Mackenzie Egger leading the effort, averaging 6.7 boards.

Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Yale Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Quinnipiac Bobcats and the Yale Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Monday, December 9, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at M&T Bank Arena in Hamden, Connecticut.

Date Monday, December 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue M&T Bank Arena Location Hamden, Connecticut

How to watch Quinnipiac Bobcats vs Yale Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Quinnipiac Bobcats and Yale Bulldogs live on:

Quinnipiac Bobcats team news & key performers

Quinnipiac is coming off a hard-fought 83-74 defeat against Miami (FL). Gal Raviv shone in that contest, scoring 25 points and dishing out four assists, while teammate Jackie Grisdale contributed 19 points. Earlier in the season, Raviv, a first-year guard, led the way with 24 points on 56% shooting (9-of-16) in a dominant 70-53 win over Southeastern Louisiana during the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

Yale Bulldogs team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Yale fell 82-60 to Florida International despite a standout performance by Ciniya Moore, who tallied 21 points on 69.2% shooting and added two blocks. Marisa Chapman chipped in 11 points in the loss. Mackenzie Egger continues to lead the Bulldogs this season, averaging 15.2 points and 9.6 rebounds per game across 11 starts. She’s been a workhorse for Yale, shooting 45.7% from the field and logging a team-high 34.4 minutes per game.