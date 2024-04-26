Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Pumas UNAM, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will take on Pumas UNAM in the Liga MX at the Corregidora Stadium on Friday. These two teams are separated by just three points and both of them will be looking to grab a win to climb up the standings. The hosts and visitors are ninth and 10th in the standings respectively.

The hosts have lost their last two league games but they will be confident of playing well at home. Pumas UNAM, on the other hand, have won three games in a row and will be confident of another good result.

Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM kick-off time

Date: April 26, 2024 Kick-off time: 11.10 pm ET Venue: Corregidora Stadium

The match will be played at the Corregidora Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 11.10 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Queretaro vs Pumas UNAM online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and TUDN in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Queretaro team news

The visitors will miss the services of Omar Mendoza and Jonathan Perlaza due to injuries. Periaza has been ruled out for the season but Mendoza is expected to return to the squad soon.

Queretaro predicted XI: Tapia, Venegas, Sandoval, Orozco, Barbieri, Gularte, Lértora, Sosa, Escamilla, Barrera, Batista.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Tapia, Allison Defenders: Sandoval, Manzanarez, Gularte, Gómez, Barbieri, Valencia, Orozco Midfielders: Escamilla, Lértora, Garcia, Sierra Forwards: Ayon, Barrera, Sanvezzo, Yrizar, Murillo, Lainez, Montecinos, Carpizo

Pumas UNAM news

Forward Rogelio Funes Mori, Rivas, José Galindo and Jesus Molina with all of them healing from their respective injury problems.

Pumas UNAM predicted XI: Gonzalez; Monroy, Magallan, Natan, Bennevendo; Trigos, Caicedo, Huerta; Salvio, Lopez, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: González, Paul, Alcala Defenders: Magallán, Silva, Monroy, Ergas, Aldrete, Bennevendo Midfielders: Quispe, Salvio, Huerta, Suárez, Caicedo, Trigos, Lopez, Gutiérrez, Carreón, Caseres Forwards: Martínez, Ávila, Rey Castellanos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/23 Pumas UNAM 4 - 0 Querétaro Liga MX 04/08/23 Pumas UNAM 0 - 1 Querétaro Leagues Cup 03/04/23 Querétaro 1 - 0 Pumas UNAM Liga MX 08/09/22 Pumas UNAM 4 - 1 Querétaro Liga MX 15/01/22 Querétaro 1 - 3 Pumas UNAM Liga MX

