How to watch today's Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Queretaro will look to get off the bottom of the Liga MX standings table when they welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Corregidora on Friday.
On the other hand, La Maquina will aim to bounce back from a Leagues Cup exit and maintain their unbeaten start in Liga MX.
Queretaro vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Corregidora
The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).
How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.
Team news & squads
Queretaro team news
With Jose Canale suspended after the defender picked up two yellow cards in the 4-0 loss at Atletico San Luis, Oscar Manzanarez would come in as the replacement alongside Franco Russo.
Tijuana loanee Ake Loba is expected to lead the line with Alan Medina and Ayrton Preciado supporting from the wings.
Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Manzanarez, Venegas; Escamilla, Lertora; Medina, Rodrigues, Preciado; Loba.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Higuera, Hernandez, Allison
|Defenders:
|Mendoza, Manzanarez, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz
|Midfielders:
|Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio
|Forwards:
|Loba, Cisneros, Rubin
Cruz Azul team news
Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Carlos Alonso Vargas is out due to a broken foot.
Gonzalo Piovi's red card from the Leagues Cup does not have its implications here, while Giorgis Giakoumakis will remain the main focal point in attack.
Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Romo, Piovi; Sanchez, Rivero, Antuna, Rotondi; Rodrigues, Montano; Giakoumakis.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
|Defenders:
|Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi
|Midfielders:
|Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
|Forwards:
|Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queretaro and Cruz Azul across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 2, 2024
|Queretaro 1-3 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|September 24, 2023
|Cruz Azul 1-3 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|March 30, 2023
|Queretaro 2-2 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX
|August 27, 2022
|Cruz Azul 2-1 Queretaro
|Liga MX
|April 22, 2022
|Queretaro 0-1 Cruz Azul
|Liga MX