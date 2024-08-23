How to watch today's Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will look to get off the bottom of the Liga MX standings table when they welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

On the other hand, La Maquina will aim to bounce back from a Leagues Cup exit and maintain their unbeaten start in Liga MX.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Estadio Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Queretaro team news

With Jose Canale suspended after the defender picked up two yellow cards in the 4-0 loss at Atletico San Luis, Oscar Manzanarez would come in as the replacement alongside Franco Russo.

Tijuana loanee Ake Loba is expected to lead the line with Alan Medina and Ayrton Preciado supporting from the wings.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Manzanarez, Venegas; Escamilla, Lertora; Medina, Rodrigues, Preciado; Loba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Higuera, Hernandez, Allison Defenders: Mendoza, Manzanarez, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz Midfielders: Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio Forwards: Loba, Cisneros, Rubin

Cruz Azul team news

Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Carlos Alonso Vargas is out due to a broken foot.

Gonzalo Piovi's red card from the Leagues Cup does not have its implications here, while Giorgis Giakoumakis will remain the main focal point in attack.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Romo, Piovi; Sanchez, Rivero, Antuna, Rotondi; Rodrigues, Montano; Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queretaro and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 2, 2024 Queretaro 1-3 Cruz Azul Liga MX September 24, 2023 Cruz Azul 1-3 Queretaro Liga MX March 30, 2023 Queretaro 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX August 27, 2022 Cruz Azul 2-1 Queretaro Liga MX April 22, 2022 Queretaro 0-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX

Useful links