This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Gonzalo Piovi Cruz Azul Apertura 2024 Liga MXGetty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio La Corregidora
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Queretaro vs Cruz Azul Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXQueretaro FCCruz AzulQueretaro FC vs Cruz Azul

How to watch the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Queretaro will look to get off the bottom of the Liga MX standings table when they welcome Cruz Azul to Estadio Corregidora on Friday.

On the other hand, La Maquina will aim to bounce back from a Leagues Cup exit and maintain their unbeaten start in Liga MX.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Queretaro vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 23, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Corregidora

The Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be played at Estadio Corregidora in Queretaro City, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Queretaro vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX match between Queretaro and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Queretaro team news

With Jose Canale suspended after the defender picked up two yellow cards in the 4-0 loss at Atletico San Luis, Oscar Manzanarez would come in as the replacement alongside Franco Russo.

Tijuana loanee Ake Loba is expected to lead the line with Alan Medina and Ayrton Preciado supporting from the wings.

Queretaro possible XI: Allison; Mendoza, Russo, Manzanarez, Venegas; Escamilla, Lertora; Medina, Rodrigues, Preciado; Loba.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Higuera, Hernandez, Allison
Defenders:Mendoza, Manzanarez, Russo, Gomez, Venegas, Perlaza, Vazquez, Ortiz
Midfielders:Escamilla, Sosa, Barrera, Rodriguez, Medina, Lertora, Lopez, Dominguez, Preciado, Rio
Forwards:Loba, Cisneros, Rubin

Cruz Azul team news

Uruguayan forward Gabriel Fernandez remains sidelined with a knee injury, while Carlos Alonso Vargas is out due to a broken foot.

Gonzalo Piovi's red card from the Leagues Cup does not have its implications here, while Giorgis Giakoumakis will remain the main focal point in attack.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Ditta, Romo, Piovi; Sanchez, Rivero, Antuna, Rotondi; Rodrigues, Montano; Giakoumakis.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez
Defenders:Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Iturbide, Piovi
Midfielders:Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano
Forwards:Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Queretaro and Cruz Azul across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 2, 2024Queretaro 1-3 Cruz AzulLiga MX
September 24, 2023Cruz Azul 1-3 QueretaroLiga MX
March 30, 2023Queretaro 2-2 Cruz AzulLiga MX
August 27, 2022Cruz Azul 2-1 QueretaroLiga MX
April 22, 2022Queretaro 0-1 Cruz AzulLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement