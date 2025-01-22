How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs USC Trojans NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs USC NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 4/5 USC Trojans (17-1) aim to extend their impressive 13-game winning streak as they head to Mackey Arena to face the Purdue Boilermakers (7-11) on January 22, 2025.

USC's stellar 17-1 start to the season, coupled with their unbeaten 7-0 record in conference play, marks their best performance since the 1993-94 campaign. The Trojans, currently on a conference road trip in Indiana, are riding high after a hard-fought 73-66 victory over the Hoosiers in Bloomington. Now, they turn their attention to West Lafayette, looking to keep their remarkable streak alive.

Purdue, meanwhile, is coming off a challenging West Coast trip that ended with an 87-58 loss to Washington on Saturday. Destini Lombard led the Boilermakers with 17 points, while Ella Collier chipped in with a season-high 15 points. McKenna Layden contributed eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Purdue Boilermakers vs USC Trojans NCAAW game, plus plenty more.

Purdue Boilermakers vs USC Trojans: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the USC Trojans will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, January 22, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs USC Trojans on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boilermakers and the Trojans on:

Streaming service: Peacock

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs USC Trojans play-by-play commentary on radio

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

Purdue has struggled to find consistency, with a -179 scoring differential this season, averaging 64.2 points per game (215th in the nation) while allowing 74.2 points per outing (346th). Despite the challenges, McKenna Layden has been a bright spot for the Boilermakers, earning her first two career starts during last week's road trip.

The sophomore was one of only seven Big Ten players to record at least 16 points and 16 rebounds last week. Since the start of the new year, Layden has been Purdue’s most reliable performer, averaging 6.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and a team-leading 10 three-pointers.

USC Trojans team news & key performers

The Trojans have been dominant on both ends of the floor, outscoring their opponents by an average of 28.9 points per game for a +520 scoring differential. USC averages 84.1 points per game, placing them ninth nationally, while holding opponents to just 55.2 points per contest, ranking 16th.

JuJu Watkins, who averages 25.3 points per game on 46.1% shooting, has been a consistent force for the Trojans. Alongside her, Kiki Iriafen has also scored in double figures in every game this season, adding 14 points per contest.