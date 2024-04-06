How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Final Four game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Final Four game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The No. 1-seed Purdue Boilermakers (33-4) and the No. 11-seed NC State Wolfpack (26-14) lock horns in the Final Four of the NCAA March Madness Tournament on Saturday at State Farm Stadium, with a trip to the national championship game on the line.

After being eliminated in the first round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament, the Boilermakers finally looking up under head coach Matt Painter this season, reaching the Final Four for the first time since 1980 thanks to standout Zach Edey.

It's just the third Final Four trip in the school's history, with 1969 being their only national title appearance. After beating No. 2 seed Tennessee, 72-66, they will fancy themselves against NC State fairytale.

NC State have enjoyed a heck of a ride. They closed out the season losing seven of their last nine games before catching fire and defeating UNC, Virginia, and Duke to win the ACC tournament. Kevin Keatts' side then eased past Texas Tech, Oakland, Marquette, and Duke to earn their first Final Four appearance since they won the national championship in 1983.

Whoever wins this tie advances to play on Monday’s national championship game against top-seeded UConn (35-3) or fourth-seeded Alabama (25-11).

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's Purdue Boilermakers vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness Final Four Game.

Purdue vs. NC State tip-off time & stadium

The Boilermakers will face off against the Wolfpack this Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA March Madness Final Four match is set at 6:09 p.m. ET/3:09 p.m. PT.

Date Saturday, April 6, 2024 Tip-off Time 6:09 p.m. ET/3:09 p.m. PT Venue State Farm Stadium Location Glendale, Arizona

How to watch the Purdue vs. NC State Wolfpack NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Final Four game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the NC State Wolfpack can watch the game live on TBS/TNT/truTV. The broadcasters for the game will be Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst), Gene Steratore (rules analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (reporter). Gary Hahn and Tony Haynes will lead radio coverage on the Wolfpack Sports Network.

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

Purdue vs. NC State Team News and Key Performers

Purdue Boilermakers Team News

Soon-to-be two-time Player of the Year, big man Zach Edey (24.6 PPG, 12.1 RPG, 2.2 BPG, 2.1 APG) put Purdue on his back and carried the program to their first Final Four in 44 years.

In a mouthwatering Elite Eight battle, Edey battled one-on-one with Tennessee star Dalton Knecht. Edey dropped 40 of Purdue's 72. Knecht put in 37 of UT's 66, but the 7' 4", 300-pound beast dominated his counterpart on the paint with 16 rebounds, and drew lots of fouls.

He will look to relieve the Boilermakers of the pressure that comes with no national titles in over half-a-century. But he won't be alone.

Purdue boast a capable supporting cast in Braden Smith (12.3 PPG, 7.5 APG, 5.8 RPG), Fletcher Loyer, and Lance Jones (12.0 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 2.1 APG).

NC State Wolfpack Team News

The Wolfpack have size, skill, cleverness, and experience, not to mention confidence in plenty to give Purdue run for their money.

Burly senior forward DJ Burns (12.8 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.7 APG) will have a fascinating matchup with Purdue's Zach Edey, with both players boasting different style of play.

Edey is a typical post baller, shooting hooks and dunks the majority of the time. Burns boasts nimble footwork, quick spins and clever passing to create for himself and teammates.

Senior guard DJ Horne (16.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG), who is confident, smooth, and adept at making tough shots, has also been stellar.

Mohamed Diarra has double-doubles in three NCAA Tournament games so far, and will be tasked with Purdue playmaker Trey Kaufman-Renn.

Head-to-Head Records

The Wolfpack are 4-2 in the all-time series against the Boilermakers, but Purdue have won the last two more recent games.