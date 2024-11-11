How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs Yale Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs Yale NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Yale Bulldogs (1-1) are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) at Mackey Arena on Monday, November 11, 2024, with the game tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on BTN.

The Boilermakers come into this matchup undefeated, having secured a 72-50 victory over Northern Kentucky in their last home game, giving them a 2-0 record to start the season. They currently share the top spot in the Big Ten standings with ten other teams.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs head into this contest following an 88-62 win at home against Quinnipiac, placing them at 1-1 for the season. In the Ivy League, they are currently tied with Harvard in sixth place.

Purdue Boilermakers vs Yale Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the Yale Bulldogs in a highly anticipated game on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT, at Mackey Arena in Indiana, United States.

Date Monday, November 11, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location Indiana, United States

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs Yale Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Purdue Boilermakers and Yale Bulldogs live on:

National TV channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Purdue Boilermakers vs Yale Bulldogs play-by-play commentary on radio

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

In Purdue's recent victory over Northern Kentucky, Fletcher Loyer led the way with 16 points. Returning from last season, the 6ft 5in junior brings strong shooting from beyond the arc, knocking down four three-pointers in that game. Loyer tops Purdue's scoring charts this season, averaging 18.5 points per game and an impressive 7-of-10 from deep. Braden Smith, another returning player from last year, is a key presence at point guard and was chosen as the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

Yale Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Yale, John Poulakidas spearheaded the offense in their win over Quinnipiac, posting 19 points and grabbing 5 rebounds. Isaac Celiscar contributed a solid 18 points off the bench, leading the team with 8 rebounds. Poulakidas currently leads the Bulldogs in scoring with an average of 20 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, while Bez Mbeng adds versatility with 16.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and a team-best 6 assists.