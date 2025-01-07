How to watch today's Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Purdue vs UCLA NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The No. 1 UCLA Bruins (15-0) aim to keep their perfect season alive as they travel to face the Purdue Boilermakers (7-7) on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at Mackey Arena. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

The Boilermakers are still chasing their first conference win, standing at 0-3 in Big Ten play with losses to Maryland, Iowa, and Michigan State. While all three opponents rank in the top 25, none present quite the challenge of the undefeated Bruins, who recently secured an 11-point road win in a tough environment against Indiana’s Hoosiers.

Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Purdue Boilermakers and the UCLA Bruins will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Mackey Arena at Food City Center in West Lafayette, Indiana.

Date Tuesday, January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Mackey Arena Location West Lafayette, Indiana

How to watch Purdue Boilermakers vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boilermakers and the Bruins live on:

National TV channel: BTN

Streaming service: Fubo

Purdue Boilermakers team news & key performers

Purdue boasts one of the most promising young duos in the country. Freshmen Lana McCarthy and Kendall Puryear are two of only four freshmen nationwide averaging at least 5.0 points and 4.0 rebounds per game while shooting 50% or better. McCarthy is one of just 10 freshmen in the country—and the only one in the Big Ten—putting up over 7.5 points and 5.5 rebounds per game with a shooting clip of 52.6% (7.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG). Reagan Bass anchors the defense with 18 blocks on the season, ranking 10th in the Big Ten, while her 1.3 blocks per game place her 11th in the conference. Destini Lombard is a defensive spark plug, leading the Big Ten in steals during conference play with 4.0 per game and totaling 40 on the season—good for 23rd nationally.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

For UCLA, Betts has been a dominant force. She recorded her second straight double-double and ninth of the season with 25 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal in the Bruins’ latest victory. Kiki Rice filled every column of the stat sheet, contributing 12 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and a block. Meanwhile, junior Gabriela Jaquez rounded out the Bruins’ double-digit scorers with 11 points and six rebounds.